The press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to contact the head of the White House Donald Trump. UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

Putin is ready, we are waiting for signals, everyone is ready. So it's hard to guess on coffee grounds. As soon as it happens, if it happens, we will inform you - said a Kremlin spokesman.

Recall

US President Donald Trump has called on Putin to end the war in Ukraine due to significant Russian losses. Trump announced plans to meet with Putin and noted that Zelenskyy was ready for a deal under certain conditions.

The US President threatened Putin with new sanctions and declared his readiness to meet with him.