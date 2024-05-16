Putin has landed in China
Kyiv • UNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China for a two-day visit to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his first foreign visit since his re-election.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China for a two-day visit. Among other things, Putin will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Russian state television reports, the AFP news agency reports, UNN reports .
Details
The trip to China was Putin's first foreign trip since taking office in March.
