Putin has changed his short-term goals in Ukraine - CNN

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 36206 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 89832 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 94870 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 106222 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 112139 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 288883 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 154934 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 170594 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226219 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 254947 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+7°
1.7m/s
64%
754 mm
Popular news

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

May 1, 01:27 PM • 24862 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 27617 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 95907 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 24145 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 16203 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 95943 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 194584 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 288883 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 223042 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 257327 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

07:32 PM • 3120 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

07:09 PM • 5084 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 16224 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 24164 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 27639 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Putin has changed his short-term goals in Ukraine - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

According to US and Western intelligence, Putin has shifted his focus to retaining already occupied territories. He is ready for a peace agreement, but may resume the war in the future.

Putin has changed his short-term goals in Ukraine - CNN

New intelligence obtained by US and Western officials suggests that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has likely shifted his immediate focus in the war in Ukraine to the shorter-term goal of consolidating his power in already occupied territory. This was reported by CNN, citing several people familiar with the matter, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Putin is now more willing to consider a potential peace agreement than in the past.

moscow is ready to "play along" with the US and limit its immediate goals in order to improve relations with Washington, but, obviously, has not abandoned its maximalist goals of the war

the publication quotes an unnamed senior European official.

It is indicated that Putin may now compromise on his maximalist demands, but in the long term, Russia may resume the war and try to conquer new territories of Ukraine.

Recall

A few days ago, the spokesman of the Russian dictator dmitry peskov stated that Putin is open to peace in Ukraine, and very intensive work is underway with the United States. However, the rapid progress that Washington wants is difficult to achieve.

"Powerful signal to Russia": The White House assessed the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States and clarified its details01.05.25, 22:21 • 1324 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Brent
$61.87
Bitcoin
$96,476.00
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.15
Золото
$3,248.15
Ethereum
$1,843.51