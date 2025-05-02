Putin has changed his short-term goals in Ukraine - CNN

New intelligence obtained by US and Western officials suggests that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has likely shifted his immediate focus in the war in Ukraine to the shorter-term goal of consolidating his power in already occupied territory. This was reported by CNN, citing several people familiar with the matter, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Putin is now more willing to consider a potential peace agreement than in the past.

moscow is ready to "play along" with the US and limit its immediate goals in order to improve relations with Washington, but, obviously, has not abandoned its maximalist goals of the war the publication quotes an unnamed senior European official.

It is indicated that Putin may now compromise on his maximalist demands, but in the long term, Russia may resume the war and try to conquer new territories of Ukraine.

Recall

A few days ago, the spokesman of the Russian dictator dmitry peskov stated that Putin is open to peace in Ukraine, and very intensive work is underway with the United States. However, the rapid progress that Washington wants is difficult to achieve.

"Powerful signal to Russia": The White House assessed the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States and clarified its details