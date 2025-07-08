Putin dismissed Russian Transport Minister Starovoit when he was already dead - Russian media

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
07:54 PM • 2894 views
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
05:19 PM • 17487 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 44083 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 75045 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 86558 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 98337 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 173892 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 66937 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 84145 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138055 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.1m/s
52%
743mm
Popular news
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 88016 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 81612 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 57416 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 67006 views
BRICS Summit 2025 in Brazil was a failure for Putin: details from the National Security and Defense Council05:57 PM • 7560 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 67042 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 57451 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 81648 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 88054 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 173892 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 89936 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 279921 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 121840 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 239995 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 263450 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Putin dismissed Russian Transport Minister Starovoit when he was already dead - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dismissed Roman Starovoit from the post of Russian Transport Minister when he was already dead. According to Russian media, Starovoit's body was found on July 5.

Putin dismissed Russian Transport Minister Starovoit when he was already dead - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dismissed Roman Starovoit from the post of Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation when he was already dead. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Thus, a source close to the investigative bodies informed the Russian edition of Forbes that Starovoit died more than a day ago, probably on Saturday night to Sunday.

In turn, RBC, citing its source in law enforcement agencies, notes that Starovoit's body was found on Saturday, July 5.

In the case of Starovoit's death, an examination will be appointed - ballistic and medical, which will help establish the cause of death. One of the main versions of the event is suicide. Traces that may be important in the case were seized at the scene

the publication quotes the interlocutor.

At the same time, it is indicated that the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation reported that a meeting with Starovoit's participation was held on July 6.

Recall

Earlier, the former head of the Russian Ministry of Transport, Roman Starovoit, who was dismissed from his post, was found dead in the Moscow region. According to preliminary data, Starovoit committed suicide in his house in the Odintsovo district.

The dismissal came almost immediately after the collapse at Russian airports, which led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Russian airports paralyzed: hundreds of flights canceled due to drone threat05.07.25, 21:47 • 8155 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9