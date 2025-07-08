Putin dismissed Russian Transport Minister Starovoit when he was already dead - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dismissed Roman Starovoit from the post of Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation when he was already dead. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Thus, a source close to the investigative bodies informed the Russian edition of Forbes that Starovoit died more than a day ago, probably on Saturday night to Sunday.

In turn, RBC, citing its source in law enforcement agencies, notes that Starovoit's body was found on Saturday, July 5.

In the case of Starovoit's death, an examination will be appointed - ballistic and medical, which will help establish the cause of death. One of the main versions of the event is suicide. Traces that may be important in the case were seized at the scene the publication quotes the interlocutor.

At the same time, it is indicated that the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation reported that a meeting with Starovoit's participation was held on July 6.

Recall

Earlier, the former head of the Russian Ministry of Transport, Roman Starovoit, who was dismissed from his post, was found dead in the Moscow region. According to preliminary data, Starovoit committed suicide in his house in the Odintsovo district.

The dismissal came almost immediately after the collapse at Russian airports, which led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

