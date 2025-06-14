Putin discussed Israel's operation against Iran and negotiations with Ukraine with Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. They talked about Israel's military operation against Iran, as well as negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, Russian "media" report, reports UNN.

According to Ushakov, the conversation lasted 50 minutes and "was useful."

Putin, in a conversation with Trump, condemned Israel's military operation against Iran. In turn, the American leader assessed the situation around Israel and Iran "as very disturbing," Ushakov noted.

In addition, Putin announced Russia's readiness to mediate between Israel and Iran.

According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump do not rule out a return to the negotiating track on the Iranian nuclear issue.

The leaders also discussed the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

In a conversation with Trump, Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22 - Ushakov said.

And finally, Putin and Trump expressed satisfaction with "positive personal relations."

