Putin complains that the West wants to "steal" the Kremlin's money, and gloats that this will push the regionalization of payment systems

$41.660.13
48.320.18
uken
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 35775 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
04:15 PM • 33285 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 37218 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 60445 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 143322 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 73970 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 168247 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 72595 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 63817 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67343 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
46%
748mm
Popular news
Attack on "Azov" officer Andriy Korynevych in Ivano-Frankivsk: Ministry of Internal Affairs reactsJune 26, 10:00 AM • 19270 views
Grand Swindle: Airbus and Boeing Details Reach Russians Despite SanctionsJune 26, 10:08 AM • 3952 views
Venice closes off entire area of ​​city for Bezos and Sanchez's wedding: ceremony to begin in the eveningJune 26, 12:23 PM • 14056 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 52861 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 53221 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 35775 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 53355 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 143322 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 168247 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 149696 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 52967 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 90464 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 64574 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 72127 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 63326 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Putin complains that the West wants to "steal" the Kremlin's money, and gloats that this will push the regionalization of payment systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the West's preparation to seize the blocked gold and foreign exchange assets of the Russian Federation. He believes that this will accelerate the regionalization of payment systems, which he says will benefit the global economy.

Putin complains that the West wants to "steal" the Kremlin's money, and gloats that this will push the regionalization of payment systems

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the West is preparing to "appropriate blocked Russian gold and foreign exchange assets." But Russia, he said, is ready for such a turn, because it will lead to the regionalization of payment systems, and the latter will benefit the global economy. He stated this during a speech at the Eurasian Economic Forum, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Putin, despite the negative consequences for the Russian economy, saw an unexpected benefit in the blocking of Russian financial assets in the West. According to him, such actions can even positively affect the global economy.

In the West, they are constantly talking about stealing our money. As soon as this happens, the movement towards the regionalization of payment systems will undoubtedly accelerate and, without doubt, become irreversible. And this is generally good for the global economy. Perhaps it is worth paying for this.

- said Putin.

Britain will transfer the first 350 air defense missiles to Ukraine, paid for with frozen Russian assets25.06.25, 10:44 • 2382 views

He called the West's actions regarding Russian gold and foreign exchange reserves in foreign accounts, which EU countries blocked due to Russia's criminal aggression against Ukraine, not even theft, but "robbery."

And he added that Russia's dialogue with the World Bank is currently hampered, allegedly due to their bias. From which, first of all, the Western financial structure loses.

EU to keep frozen Russian assets worth €210 billion until the end of 202519.06.25, 17:19 • 2772 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyPolitics
World Bank
European Union
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9