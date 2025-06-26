Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the West is preparing to "appropriate blocked Russian gold and foreign exchange assets." But Russia, he said, is ready for such a turn, because it will lead to the regionalization of payment systems, and the latter will benefit the global economy. He stated this during a speech at the Eurasian Economic Forum, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Putin, despite the negative consequences for the Russian economy, saw an unexpected benefit in the blocking of Russian financial assets in the West. According to him, such actions can even positively affect the global economy.

In the West, they are constantly talking about stealing our money. As soon as this happens, the movement towards the regionalization of payment systems will undoubtedly accelerate and, without doubt, become irreversible. And this is generally good for the global economy. Perhaps it is worth paying for this. - said Putin.

He called the West's actions regarding Russian gold and foreign exchange reserves in foreign accounts, which EU countries blocked due to Russia's criminal aggression against Ukraine, not even theft, but "robbery."

And he added that Russia's dialogue with the World Bank is currently hampered, allegedly due to their bias. From which, first of all, the Western financial structure loses.

