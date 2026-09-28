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Putin classified and banned the dissemination on the internet of information about the operation of Russian oil refineries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

Putin’s decree restricts the dissemination of data on oil refineries, fuel products, supplies, and customs statistics. The government will determine the list of products within 10 days.

Putin classified and banned the dissemination on the internet of information about the operation of Russian oil refineries

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Monday, September 28, signed a decree restricting access to information "in the fuel and energy sector." The Moscow Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the document published on the legal information portal, the dissemination of data on the operations of Russian oil refineries will be banned. These facilities have been targeted by Ukrainian UAV attacks and have lost a third of their refining capacity this year.

From now on, "information on the volumes of processing and production of goods by a legal entity—a Russian oil refinery," according to the decree, will be included on the list to which access is "restricted."

The dissemination of information on the names and quantities of energy commodities exported, sellers, buyers and intermediaries, mutual settlements, the time and dates of deliveries, the means of transport used for shipping, routes, terminals and warehouses, including their geographic coordinates, is also prohibited. Consolidated customs statistics and information on planned sales volumes of fuel and energy sector products will also be classified as "secret."

The Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery and a missile components plant in russia — Zelenskyy26.09.26, 13:30 • 39919 views

As follows from the decree, publishing such data is prohibited not only for government agencies, including Rosstat, which publishes official statistics, but also for mass media and other users who disseminate information online. An exception is made for statements by the producer or exporter companies themselves.

The specific goods to which the ban will apply must be determined by the government within 10 days, according to the document.

These measures are being introduced "in connection with the need to take urgent measures in response to the unfriendly actions of the United States that contradict international law, and of foreign states that have joined them, as well as international organizations," the decree says.

In Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, the “Edelweiss-95” oil depot caught fire after a drone attack – ASTRA28.09.26, 07:31 • 31598 views

Olga Rozgon

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