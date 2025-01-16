Putin calls for military training of Russian reservists in 2025

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is calling on Russians in the reserve to attend military training in 2025, UNN reports, citing the Russian media.

"...Putin signed an annual decree on the conscription of Russian citizens in the reserve for military training in 2025," the statement reads.

In addition, the Russian dictator signed a decree on the "Year of the Defender of the Fatherland" in 2025.

