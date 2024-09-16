russia is preparing for a long war: the center for political studies explains why putin has increased the size of the russian army

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again signed a decree to increase the number of Russian troops. This once again proves that all of Russia's statements about its readiness to negotiate are manipulations by Moscow. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

Analysts noted that according to the decree signed by Putin on September 16, the enemy army will have 2.389 million personnel, including 1.5 million military personnel.

It is noted that this is Putin's third such decree since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. During this time, the size of the enemy army has increased by almost half a million people.

Today's document has once again shown that all the statements of Putin, other high-ranking Russian officials and their propaganda about “readiness for peace talks” are just an imitation. Methodical increase in the army is a preparation for escalation and a long war - the Center for Countering Disinformation said.



In addition, analysts emphasize that Putin's decree debunked the lies of Russian propaganda about minimal Russian losses in Ukraine.

The increase of the Russian army by almost a quarter in two years indicates the enemy's huge losses and the desire to compensate for them by increasing the number of troops.

Recall

On September 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the number of regular troops in the Russian Armed Forces to 1.5 million.