russia imitates the desire for peace: the Center for Public Policy explains why lavrov mentioned the “rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians”

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke again about the “rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians.” In this way, Moscow is trying to justify its aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that Russian propaganda is actively disseminating the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Russia allegedly “never wanted someone else's land” and attacked Ukraine “so that people who are part of the ‘Russian world’ would be treated humanely.”

In particular, this refers to Lavrov's statement in which he assured that any peace talks should include the issue of “the rights of the Russian-speaking population.

The Center emphasizes that Lavrov once again voiced a typical Russian propaganda narrative about “violations of the rights of the Russian-speaking population,” which has been used by the Kremlin to justify its aggression against Ukraine since 2014.

In addition, the analysts pointed out that statements about the alleged non-representation of the interests of certain regions of Ukraine in the government are another Russian disinformation. The current Ukrainian government was elected in elections that were recognized as democratic by the entire world, including Russia.

With such statements, Moscow is trying to imitate the desire for peace. In fact, all the Kremlin wants is to continue the war, which is killing and suffering the very “Russian-speaking population” that the Kremlin is supposedly protecting - explained the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Context

Recently, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry has once again stated that Ukraine is allegedly violating international law, because “neo-Nazis in Kyiv do not represent anyone in Crimea, Novorossiya and Donbas,” which is why Ukraine's territorial integrity cannot be guaranteed.

No initiative to resolve the conflict in Ukraine addresses the rights of the Russian-speaking population, which is a key issue - said the Russian minister.

According to him, Russia believes that Western countries do not want to negotiate “honestly” to end the war in Ukraine.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is only creating the appearance of readiness for negotiations. In reality, the Russian dictator is seeking Ukraine's capitulation by manipulating the “Istanbul agreements.