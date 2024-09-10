russia imitates the desire for peace: the Center for Public Policy explains why lavrov mentioned the “rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118746 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121357 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197961 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153309 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152763 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142881 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198134 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112422 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186866 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105087 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 68833 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 37720 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 48569 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 77095 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 55005 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197961 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198134 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186866 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213677 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201791 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 10683 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149782 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149032 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153117 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144052 views
Actual
russia imitates the desire for peace: the Center for Public Policy explains why lavrov mentioned the “rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians”

russia imitates the desire for peace: the Center for Public Policy explains why lavrov mentioned the “rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22873 views

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov repeated the narrative of “violations of the rights of Russian speakers” in Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation called it an attempt to justify aggression and imitate the desire for peace.

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke again about the “rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians.” In this way, Moscow is trying to justify its aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that Russian propaganda is actively disseminating the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Russia allegedly “never wanted someone else's land” and attacked Ukraine “so that people who are part of the ‘Russian world’ would be treated humanely.” 

In particular, this refers to Lavrov's statement in which he assured that any peace talks should include the issue of “the rights of the Russian-speaking population.

The Center emphasizes that Lavrov once again voiced a typical Russian propaganda narrative about “violations of the rights of the Russian-speaking population,” which has been used by the Kremlin to justify its aggression against Ukraine since 2014.

Russian propaganda promotes manipulations about “happy occupation” of Kherson region - CPJ04.09.24, 17:37 • 30654 views

In addition, the analysts pointed out that statements about the alleged non-representation of the interests of certain regions of Ukraine in the government are another Russian disinformation. The current Ukrainian government was elected in elections that were recognized as democratic by the entire world, including Russia. 

With such statements, Moscow is trying to imitate the desire for peace. In fact, all the Kremlin wants is to continue the war, which is killing and suffering the very “Russian-speaking population” that the Kremlin is supposedly protecting

- explained the Center for Countering Disinformation. 

Context

Recently, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry has once again stated that Ukraine is allegedly violating international law, because “neo-Nazis in Kyiv do not represent anyone in Crimea, Novorossiya and Donbas,” which is why Ukraine's territorial integrity cannot be guaranteed.

No initiative to resolve the conflict in Ukraine addresses the rights of the Russian-speaking population, which is a key issue

- said the Russian minister.

According to him, Russia believes that Western countries do not want to negotiate “honestly” to end the war in Ukraine.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is only creating the appearance of readiness for negotiations. In reality, the Russian dictator is seeking Ukraine's capitulation by manipulating the “Istanbul agreements.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising