The Russian authorities are actively using gauleiters to promote "significant positive changes" that the Russian authorities have allegedly brought to the TOT of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the day before, the so-called "governor of the Kherson region" Volodymyr Saldo gave an interview to Russian media in which he tried to talk about a "happy life" under occupation," but his attempts to manipulate the data proved unconvincing.

The balance sheet could boast of only one infrastructure project implemented in more than 2 years of occupation - the Novotroitske-Chaplynka road, which the occupiers need to connect to Crimea, - reports the CPJ.

The CPD emphasized that his loud statement about the "massive return of people" is not confirmed by the number of Russian passports issued - 250 thousand. Even taking into account that Russian passports are issued by force and statistics are overstated, this figure is at least half the number of people in this territory before the war.

As for agriculture in the occupied part of the region, Saldo was forced to admit that yields have dropped significantly, and agricultural products hardly ever enter the Russian market. All of this once again shows that, despite loud statements, Moscow is not interested in the development of the occupied territories, - the statement said.

