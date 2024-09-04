ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125974 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130621 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214512 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161862 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157969 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145163 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207076 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112625 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105204 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100560 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 79054 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105858 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102661 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 65485 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214527 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207086 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221138 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208900 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 37937 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51222 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153717 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152749 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156706 views
Russian propaganda promotes manipulations about “happy occupation” of Kherson region - CPJ

Russian propaganda promotes manipulations about “happy occupation” of Kherson region - CPJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30655 views

Russian authorities use gauleiter to promote “positive changes” in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The LCC refutes the statements of the occupation authorities about “happy life” and “mass return of people” in Kherson region.

The Russian authorities are actively using gauleiters to promote "significant positive changes" that the Russian authorities have allegedly brought to the TOT of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the day before, the so-called "governor of the Kherson region" Volodymyr Saldo gave an interview to Russian media in which he tried to talk about a "happy life" under occupation," but his attempts to manipulate the data proved unconvincing.

The balance sheet could boast of only one infrastructure project implemented in more than 2 years of occupation - the Novotroitske-Chaplynka road, which the occupiers need to connect to Crimea,

- reports the CPJ.

The CPD emphasized that his loud statement about the "massive return of people" is not confirmed by the number of Russian passports issued - 250 thousand. Even taking into account that Russian passports are issued by force and statistics are overstated, this figure is at least half the number of people in this territory before the war.

As for agriculture in the occupied part of the region, Saldo was forced to admit that yields have dropped significantly, and agricultural products hardly ever enter the Russian market. All of this once again shows that, despite loud statements, Moscow is not interested in the development of the occupied territories,

- the statement said.

Russian propagandists spread information about the search for armed criminals who allegedly signed a contract with the Armed Forces and escaped - Center for Public Advocacy03.09.24, 16:22 • 20835 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

