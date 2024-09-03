Russian propagandists spread information about the search for armed criminals who allegedly signed a contract with the Armed Forces and escaped - Center for Public Advocacy

Russian propaganda in Telegram channels is spreading information about the alleged search for armed criminals in the "Dnipro and Kirovohrad regions" who allegedly signed a contract with the Armed Forces and escaped. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Hostile TG channels are spreading information about the alleged search for armed criminals in the "Dnipro and Kirovohrad regions" who allegedly signed a contract with the Ukrainian armed forces and escaped. The propagandists claim that these individuals, known as "Dnipropetrovs'k maniacs," are responsible for numerous murders, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Olena Berezhna, Head of the Communication Department of the National Police of Ukraine, informed the Center that according to the records of the Information Subsystem of the National Police, these persons are not wanted.

In addition, there is no "Dnipro region" in Ukraine, which already indicates the false nature of this report. It is also important to note that the persons in question could not have signed a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the existing restrictions of the Ministry of Defense, - the Center noted.

The Center emphasized that the spread of such fakes is intended to cause panic among the population and discredit the Ukrainian military.

Russian propagandists spread information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly preparing to use chemical weapons - CPJ