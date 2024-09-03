Russian propagandists spread information about the search for armed criminals who allegedly signed a contract with the Armed Forces and escaped - Center for Public Advocacy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125988 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130639 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214548 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161879 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157979 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145166 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207096 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112625 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194714 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105204 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100560 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 79054 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105858 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102661 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 65485 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214527 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207086 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221138 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208900 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 37990 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51270 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153721 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152753 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156710 views
Russian propagandists spread information about the search for armed criminals who allegedly signed a contract with the Armed Forces and escaped - Center for Public Advocacy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20836 views

Russian propagandists are spreading false information about the search for armed criminals who allegedly signed a contract with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and escaped. The Center for Countering Disinformation denied these reports, emphasizing their fake nature.

Russian propaganda in Telegram channels is spreading information about the alleged search for armed criminals in the "Dnipro and Kirovohrad regions" who allegedly signed a contract with the Armed Forces and escaped. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Hostile TG channels are spreading information about the alleged search for armed criminals in the "Dnipro and Kirovohrad regions" who allegedly signed a contract with the Ukrainian armed forces and escaped. The propagandists claim that these individuals, known as "Dnipropetrovs'k maniacs," are responsible for numerous murders,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Olena Berezhna, Head of the Communication Department of the National Police of Ukraine, informed the Center that according to the records of the Information Subsystem of the National Police, these persons are not wanted.

In addition, there is no "Dnipro region" in Ukraine, which already indicates the false nature of this report. It is also important to note that the persons in question could not have signed a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the existing restrictions of the Ministry of Defense,

- the Center noted.

The Center emphasized that the spread of such fakes is intended to cause panic among the population and discredit the Ukrainian military.

Russian propagandists spread information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly preparing to use chemical weapons - CPJ27.08.24, 13:11 • 22300 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies

