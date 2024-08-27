ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125988 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130638 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214542 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161878 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157978 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145166 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207091 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112625 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194710 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105204 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100575 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 79153 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105875 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102676 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 65582 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214556 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207102 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194718 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221151 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208915 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 38005 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51281 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153722 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152755 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156712 views
Russian propagandists spread information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly preparing to use chemical weapons - CPJ

Russian propagandists spread information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly preparing to use chemical weapons - CPJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22301 views

Russian propagandists are spreading disinformation about the alleged plans of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use chemical weapons and a “dirty bomb.” The Center refutes these fakes and warns that Russia may be preparing for a provocation.

Hostile Telegram channels are spreading information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly preparing to use chemical weapons. In addition, Russian propagandists are once again spreading a fake about Ukraine's alleged creation of a "dirty bomb." This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

This is a fake. First of all, Ukraine is a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention and strictly adheres to its international obligations. Second, as usual, the racists do not provide any evidence,

- the statement said.

Details

The Center noted that it is the Russian z-military commanders who occasionally distribute videos showing the use of chemical weapons by Russian troops against Ukrainian positions, which is a war crime and a gross violation of the laws of war.

By spreading the "dirty bomb" fake, the Kremlin-controlled media are trying to discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community, but these attempts are doomed to fail,

- added the Center for Countering Disinformation.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Political Analysis and an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, accusing the Ukrainian Armed Forces of allegedly using a "dirty bomb," the Russian side may itself be preparing a provocation or terrorist attack to shift the blame onto the Defense Forces.

Recall

Russian propaganda is spreading a narrative about Ukraine's alleged plans to shell Zaporizhzhya and Kursk NPPs. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Public Policy, warned that this could be Russia's preparation for a nuclear provocation.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics

