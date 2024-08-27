Russian propagandists spread information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly preparing to use chemical weapons - CPJ

Hostile Telegram channels are spreading information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly preparing to use chemical weapons. In addition, Russian propagandists are once again spreading a fake about Ukraine's alleged creation of a "dirty bomb." This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

This is a fake. First of all, Ukraine is a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention and strictly adheres to its international obligations. Second, as usual, the racists do not provide any evidence, - the statement said.

Details

The Center noted that it is the Russian z-military commanders who occasionally distribute videos showing the use of chemical weapons by Russian troops against Ukrainian positions, which is a war crime and a gross violation of the laws of war.

By spreading the "dirty bomb" fake, the Kremlin-controlled media are trying to discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community, but these attempts are doomed to fail, - added the Center for Countering Disinformation.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Political Analysis and an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, accusing the Ukrainian Armed Forces of allegedly using a "dirty bomb," the Russian side may itself be preparing a provocation or terrorist attack to shift the blame onto the Defense Forces.

Recall

Russian propaganda is spreading a narrative about Ukraine's alleged plans to shell Zaporizhzhya and Kursk NPPs. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Public Policy, warned that this could be Russia's preparation for a nuclear provocation.