Putin arrives in Uzbekistan - his third foreign visit since the beginning of the new term

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin arrived in the Uzbek capital on Sunday for talks with President Shavkai Mirziyoyev. The talks are expected to focus on deepening relations between the two countries. This was reported by the AR, according to UNN.

Putin lays a wreath at the monument to Uzbekistan's independence in Tashkent and holds what the Kremlin says are informal talks with Mirziyoyev. An official meeting between the presidents is scheduled for Monday.

The visit is Putin's third foreign trip since his inauguration for a fifth term in May. First, he traveled to China, where he expressed appreciation for China's proposals for talks to end the conflict in Ukraine, and then to Belarus, where Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons.

Ahead of his visit to Uzbekistan, Putin and Mirziyoyev discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic relations, the Kremlin said.

