Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of serial production of the Oreshnik missile system, stating that it "has proven itself very well in combat conditions." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."

"Oreshnik" has proven itself very well in combat conditions - Putin stated.

Serial production of "Oreshnik" is being deployed - he added.

In November 2024, Putin announced the successful test of a new ballistic missile called "Oreshnik" of medium range. He noted that it is not a modernization of old Soviet systems, but a missile launcher created based on modern developments. In addition, according to him, "Oreshnik" is not a strategic weapon and he noted that there are currently no countermeasures for such a missile in the world.

In turn, Lukashenka boasted that Belarus produces elements for "Oreshnik". According to him, the production of several launchers is already being completed.