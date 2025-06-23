$41.830.15
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 3752 views
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 31155 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 25173 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 55307 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 39105 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 90260 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 59374 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 93928 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 128128 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97776 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Putin announced the start of serial production of "Oreshnik"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Vladimir Putin announced the start of serial production of the "Oreshnik" missile system, which, according to him, has performed well in combat conditions. This system is not a modernization of old systems but was developed based on modern technologies.

Putin announced the start of serial production of "Oreshnik"

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of serial production of the Oreshnik missile system, stating that it "has proven itself very well in combat conditions." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

"Oreshnik" has proven itself very well in combat conditions

- Putin stated.

Serial production of "Oreshnik" is being deployed

- he added.

Supplement

In November 2024, Putin announced the successful test of a new ballistic missile called "Oreshnik" of medium range. He noted that it is not a modernization of old Soviet systems, but a missile launcher created based on modern developments. In addition, according to him, "Oreshnik" is not a strategic weapon and he noted that there are currently no countermeasures for such a missile in the world.

In turn, Lukashenka boasted that Belarus produces elements for "Oreshnik". According to him, the production of several launchers is already being completed.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
