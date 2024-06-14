Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry once again repeated the narrative that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an illegitimate president of Ukraine. According to Putin, the only legitimate body in Ukraine is the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .

Details

"Back in May 2014, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine ruled that the president is elected for a five-year term, regardless of whether he or she is elected in early or regular elections. In addition, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine noted that "the constitutional status of the President does not contain any provisions that would establish a term other than five years". The court's decision was final and not subject to appeal. What this means is that the presidential term of the previously elected head of Ukraine has expired, along with his legitimacy, which cannot be restored by any tricks," Putin said.

Putin also issued a cynical statement that "the executive power in Ukraine is again, as in 2014, usurped and held illegally, in fact, illegitimate.

"The situation with the cancellation of the elections is an expression of the very nature of the true gut of the current 'Kyiv regime', which grew out of the 'armed coup' of 2014, is connected with it, and has its roots there. It is the Verkhovna Rada that is the legitimate body today, unlike the executive branch," Putin said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat his legitimacy as president of Ukraine is determined by the Ukrainian people, not Putin, and that Putin's legitimacy is recognized only by them.