Purges in China's army undermine command and combat readiness – media

03:23 PM • 66 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 2858 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 4534 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 12476 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 10790 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 26311 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20197 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18610 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18070 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16642 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 24, 05:31 AM • 10652 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 23852 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 12811 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 17266 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 6404 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 12468 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 26308 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 45916 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 65367 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 68463 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
France
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 1196 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 6538 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 24887 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 22616 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 23361 views
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Starlink
Tor missile system

Purges in China's army undermine command and combat readiness – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Anti-corruption purges in China's People's Liberation Army have created significant gaps in leadership, narrowing the supreme military command to two individuals. This may temporarily affect combat readiness, but the modernization of the armed forces continues.

Purges in China's army undermine command and combat readiness – media

Massive anti-corruption purges in China's People's Liberation Army have led to serious problems in the command system and may negatively affect the combat readiness of the armed forces. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the annual Military Balance report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), vacant positions after arrests and investigations have created significant gaps in army management. The purges affected the Central Military Commission, theater commands, arms procurement systems, and military science.

According to the publication, after disciplinary investigations against two top generals, the structure of China's supreme military leadership has effectively narrowed to two people – the chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping and his deputy.

It is noted that if promotions were based on personal connections rather than professional qualities, this could lead to the appearance of substandard weapons, problems with morale, and a decrease in management effectiveness. At the same time, the report emphasizes that this effect is likely to be temporary, and the modernization of the Chinese armed forces will continue.

Despite internal problems, China continues to actively build up its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly around Taiwan. Beijing's defense spending in 2025 accounted for almost 44% of Asia's total military spending, significantly exceeding the figures of the previous decade.

Recall

Chinese leader Xi Jinping initiated a wave of arrests among top generals, removing influential figures in the army. This comes amid rumors of an attempted coup and preparations for a conflict over Taiwan.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World