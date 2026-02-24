Purges in China's army undermine command and combat readiness – media

Massive anti-corruption purges in China's People's Liberation Army have led to serious problems in the command system and may negatively affect the combat readiness of the armed forces. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

According to the annual Military Balance report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), vacant positions after arrests and investigations have created significant gaps in army management. The purges affected the Central Military Commission, theater commands, arms procurement systems, and military science.

According to the publication, after disciplinary investigations against two top generals, the structure of China's supreme military leadership has effectively narrowed to two people – the chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping and his deputy.

It is noted that if promotions were based on personal connections rather than professional qualities, this could lead to the appearance of substandard weapons, problems with morale, and a decrease in management effectiveness. At the same time, the report emphasizes that this effect is likely to be temporary, and the modernization of the Chinese armed forces will continue.

Despite internal problems, China continues to actively build up its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly around Taiwan. Beijing's defense spending in 2025 accounted for almost 44% of Asia's total military spending, significantly exceeding the figures of the previous decade.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping initiated a wave of arrests among top generals, removing influential figures in the army. This comes amid rumors of an attempted coup and preparations for a conflict over Taiwan.