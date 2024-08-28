ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Punishing fugitives: will former MPs like Rizanenko be held accountable

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 141655 views

Pavlo Rizanenko, a former MP from the 97th district, left Ukraine on February 2, 2022. He is associated with the Russian company VSMPO-AVISMA, against which Ukraine imposed sanctions in 2021-2022.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced decisions aimed at punishing traitors who fled abroad, including those who managed to leave before being notified of suspicion. There are fears that only those whose departure was accompanied by a loud scandal and media coverage will be in the focus of attention, while lesser-known figures, such as former MP Pavlo Rizanenko, may go unnoticed, UNN writes.

Before the full-scale invasion began, Rizanenko went abroad and did not return, and he is not likely to return in the near future, as he is suspected of being a suspect here.

He was twice elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the 97th district, which includes the cities of Berezan and Brovary, as well as Baryshiv district and part of Brovary district in Kyiv region. It was part of the Brovary district that was occupied by racists at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. However, Rizanenko chose to stay away from ordinary Brovary residents who had trusted him for years and went abroad.

According to UNN , the former MP left Ukraine before the start of the large-scale invasion on February 2, 2022. And he did it for a reason.

As you know, Rizanenko had been openly working for Russian companies for years. Of course, after the outbreak of the war with Russia in 2014, Rizanenko claimed that he had severed all ties with Russian business. However, everything indicates that he did so only publicly in order to pave his way into Ukrainian politics.

One of the Russian companies with which Rizanenko is associated is OJSC VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation. In 2005-2006, he was a member of the board of directors of this company, and in 2014, he contributed in every way to the establishment of control over the Vilnohirsk Mining and Processing Plant and the Zaporizhzhia Titanium and Magnesium Plant by VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, and he did not even hesitate to admit this in the public space. Moreover, Rizanenko was involved in the creation of VSMPO-AVISMA, and who would refuse to cooperate with a company that he himself created. So it is obvious that he continued to work for the corporation, but not publicly.

But the most interesting thing is that in 2021-2022, Ukraine imposed sanctions against VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, which indicates that law enforcement officers were most likely preparing a suspicion against Pavlo Rizanenko.

Then the scenario is very simple: "comrades and friends" warn Rizanenko about the threat, and he promptly buys plane tickets.

People like Pavel Rizanenko must also be held accountable for their actions. He, like more famous traitors, chose the path of escape instead of responsibility. Therefore, it is important to keep such names in the public eye so that none of them escapes punishment.

Earlier, UNN has already reminded about some of the fugitiveswho chose to flee instead of protecting national interests in difficult times for the state.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications

