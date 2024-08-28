President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced decisions aimed at punishing traitors who fled abroad, including those who managed to leave before being notified of suspicion. There are fears that only those whose departure was accompanied by a loud scandal and media coverage will be in the focus of attention, while lesser-known figures, such as former MP Pavlo Rizanenko, may go unnoticed, UNN writes.

Before the full-scale invasion began, Rizanenko went abroad and did not return, and he is not likely to return in the near future, as he is suspected of being a suspect here.

He was twice elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the 97th district, which includes the cities of Berezan and Brovary, as well as Baryshiv district and part of Brovary district in Kyiv region. It was part of the Brovary district that was occupied by racists at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. However, Rizanenko chose to stay away from ordinary Brovary residents who had trusted him for years and went abroad.

According to UNN , the former MP left Ukraine before the start of the large-scale invasion on February 2, 2022. And he did it for a reason.

As you know, Rizanenko had been openly working for Russian companies for years. Of course, after the outbreak of the war with Russia in 2014, Rizanenko claimed that he had severed all ties with Russian business. However, everything indicates that he did so only publicly in order to pave his way into Ukrainian politics.

One of the Russian companies with which Rizanenko is associated is OJSC VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation. In 2005-2006, he was a member of the board of directors of this company, and in 2014, he contributed in every way to the establishment of control over the Vilnohirsk Mining and Processing Plant and the Zaporizhzhia Titanium and Magnesium Plant by VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, and he did not even hesitate to admit this in the public space. Moreover, Rizanenko was involved in the creation of VSMPO-AVISMA, and who would refuse to cooperate with a company that he himself created. So it is obvious that he continued to work for the corporation, but not publicly.

But the most interesting thing is that in 2021-2022, Ukraine imposed sanctions against VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, which indicates that law enforcement officers were most likely preparing a suspicion against Pavlo Rizanenko.

Then the scenario is very simple: "comrades and friends" warn Rizanenko about the threat, and he promptly buys plane tickets.

People like Pavel Rizanenko must also be held accountable for their actions. He, like more famous traitors, chose the path of escape instead of responsibility. Therefore, it is important to keep such names in the public eye so that none of them escapes punishment.

Earlier, UNN has already reminded about some of the fugitiveswho chose to flee instead of protecting national interests in difficult times for the state.