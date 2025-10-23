PUMA MMQ Earthbreak — when sportswear becomes art

$41.760.01
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 3776 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 3818 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
07:25 AM • 12132 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 14542 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 21961 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 13880 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
06:36 AM • 13408 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 20928 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 30959 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
General Motors created a budget electric car for $5600PhotoOctober 23, 12:29 AM • 17048 views
Russia legalizes seizure of "ownerless property" in occupied territories of UkraineOctober 23, 01:11 AM • 20053 views
Explosions at a plant in Russia's Chelyabinsk region: dead and wounded reportedOctober 23, 01:30 AM • 18427 views
State of emergency declared in PeruVideoOctober 23, 03:07 AM • 17857 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhoto05:57 AM • 10880 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 810 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 3804 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto07:21 AM • 21969 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions06:17 AM • 4164 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 51416 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 28423 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 48395 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 62384 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 71158 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 60661 views
The Diplomat
Tesla Model Y
Social network
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Shahed-136

PUMA MMQ Earthbreak — when sportswear becomes art

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

Modern fashion increasingly blurs the lines between everyday wear and art.

PUMA MMQ Earthbreak — when sportswear becomes art

Brands seek inspiration in nature, architecture, and culture — and create things that have a deeper meaning. This is how the PUMA x MMQ Earthbreak collection was born — an embodiment of the philosophy of minimalism, comfort, and harmony with the environment. In it, simplicity transforms into sophistication, and sports style into an expression of individuality.

Collection Philosophy

The name Earthbreak symbolizes a moment of rebirth — renewal after change. PUMA designers reinterpreted classic silhouettes, giving them new depth through natural colors, textures, and eco-friendly materials. The MMQ (Made with Quality) collection embodies the idea of slow fashion, where every item is created with attention to detail and respect for the surrounding world.

Men's Style in a New Dimension

Today, sportswear is no longer just a part of training — it has become a way of self-expression. And it is in this context that the Earthbreak collection from PUMA shows that comfort can be aesthetic. Soft textures, a restrained palette, natural shades — all this creates a sense of calm and balance.

Special attention should be paid to the men's hoodies from the collection: they combine technological materials with a minimalist design. Such models are suitable for both urban rhythm and moments of relaxation.

Materials and Details

Every PUMA MMQ Earthbreak item is thought out to the smallest detail. The main features of the materials and execution of the collection:

  • eco-friendly fabrics — use of recycled fibers and certified cotton;
    • thoughtful cut — minimum seams and maximum freedom of movement;
      • soft texture — pleasant to the body surface that retains its shape after washing;
        • natural color palette — shades inspired by earth, sand, and clay;
          • high-quality hardware — matte details that emphasize the restrained character of the collection.

            The collection is aimed at those who value essence, not trendiness. These are items that are not tied to the season — they always remain relevant because they are created outside of time.

            PUMA — Art in Motion

            PUMA continues to demonstrate that sports fashion can be deep, meaningful, and emotional. The MMQ Earthbreak collection is an example of how design transforms into language, and clothing into a form of self-expression. These are not just items for everyday wear — they are a way to tell a story through form, color, and material.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Business News
            Trend
            Brand