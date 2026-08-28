Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine - transport operations will stop in Kyiv for one minute on August 29

On Saturday, August 29, at 9:00 a.m., public transport in Kyiv will stop in honor of the memory of Ukraine’s defenders - men and women - who died fighting the Russian occupiers. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, UNN reports.

Details

The Kyiv Metro will stop train movement for 1 minute. At some stations, trains may remain stopped for 4–5 minutes due to operational procedures. After that, service will resume gradually - it may take up to 2 hours to return to the regular schedule - the statement said.

At the same time, surface public transport will also stop at passenger transport stops for 1 minute, where technically possible.

Passengers are asked to take this into account when planning their journeys and to be understanding of the temporary stops.

One minute of silence is a shared expression of gratitude and respect for those who gave their lives for Ukraine - the Kyiv City State Administration concluded.

We remind you

On August 4, Kyiv said farewell to 20-year-old Vitalina Yarovenko, an instructor at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Training School, who was killed on the night of August 1 while rescuing people during a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv.