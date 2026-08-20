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Prytula sharply condemned the rude political slogans of Fedorov’s supporters: “This is a verdict against themselves!”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2572 views

Serhii Prytula called the offensive slogans targeting Yevhen Khmara a devaluation of the military’s merits. He urged people not to be rude to combat officers.

Prytula sharply condemned the rude political slogans of Fedorov’s supporters: “This is a verdict against themselves!”

Volunteers strongly condemned the slogans chanted by participants in the cardboard Maidan during the Rada’s vote on Yevhen Khmara as the new defense minister. Serhiy Prytula, in his post, called the political slogans a line crossed that devalues the achievements of all of Ukraine’s defenders, reports UNN

According to Prytula, citizens have the right to express their position, but not to be rude to combat officers and soldiers. 

It is the right of citizens to express their own position at rallies. Some may disagree with certain personnel appointments. Some may defend the interests of their favorite candidate. But NO ONE!!! Do you hear me? NO ONE has any right, in a country at war, to be rude toward combat officers and soldiers! You may support anyone and want elections during the war, but not by devaluing the achievements and reputation of our defenders 

– Prytula wrote. 

The volunteer said that some of the slogans written by Fedorov’s supporters on the cardboard signs crossed the line and amounted to a verdict against themselves. 

"Khmara – f*** off! Fedorov – yes!" — but this is simply beyond the pale. This is not infantile behavior. Nor is it ignorance. This is a verdict against themselves. Khmara is not a full holder of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky for nothing. He is an officer who has fought since the time of the ATO, battling alongside his men in urban fighting in Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne. He led the SBU’s Special Operations Center "A" to the top in terms of targets hit. In short, he did everything so that the person in the photo could write "Khmara — f*** off" in comfortable conditions. Such gratitude for his service… Very shameful. Don’t do this 

– the volunteer urged. 

As is known, former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov issued a statement calling for elections to be held. Although his team had previously stated that elections during the war would tear the country apart. 

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
War in Ukraine
Rallies in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine