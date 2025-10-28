Prunella Scales, star of "Fawlty Towers", dies at 93

British actress Prunella Scales, known for her role as Sybil in the cult sitcom "Fawlty Towers", has died at the age of 93. The day before her death, she watched episodes of the series that brought her worldwide fame. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Her death was confirmed by her sons Samuel and Joseph West.

Our dear mother Prunella Scales passed away peacefully at home in London – they stated.

The actress lived with dementia, which forced her to end her career after almost 70 years on stage and screen.

Scales was born on June 22, 1932. She began her acting career in the 1950s and gained popularity through the sitcoms "Marriage Lines" and "Fawlty Towers", where her portrayal of Sybil became iconic. John Cleese paid tribute to her, calling her a "wonderful comic actress", and critics note that it was her multifaceted performance that made Sybil one of the most memorable characters in British humor.

Former Queen dies in Thailand

Prunella Scales was married to actor Timothy West for 61 years; he died in November 2024. The actress is survived by two sons, a stepdaughter, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family thanked everyone who cared for Prunella in her final days: "She passed away peacefully, surrounded by love."

During her career, Scales worked with the most famous comedic actors of her generation, including Richard Briers and Ronnie Barker, and also managed to play dramatic roles, including Queen Elizabeth II, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA.

Despite dementia, she continued to enjoy life at home, rewatching her iconic performances. Her work left a mark on British comedy and in the hearts of viewers around the world.

Björn Andrésen, star of "Death in Venice" film, dies at 70