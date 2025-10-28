Prunella Scales, star of "Fawlty Towers", dies at 93

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 3706 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM • 13624 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29137 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 22755 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 21934 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 19253 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16093 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 39349 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 30681 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13369 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
77%
743mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 14285 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29758 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26275 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideo10:32 AM • 12625 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14565 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14603 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26316 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29146 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39357 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhotoOctober 28, 07:00 AM • 30687 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Andrii Matiukha
Giorgi Gakharia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 5870 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 5982 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29790 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39358 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 37376 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Prunella Scales, star of "Fawlty Towers", dies at 93

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

British actress Prunella Scales, known for her role as Sybil in the sitcom "Fawlty Towers", has died at the age of 93. She lived with dementia and retired after almost 70 years on stage.

Prunella Scales, star of "Fawlty Towers", dies at 93

British actress Prunella Scales, known for her role as Sybil in the cult sitcom "Fawlty Towers", has died at the age of 93. The day before her death, she watched episodes of the series that brought her worldwide fame. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Her death was confirmed by her sons Samuel and Joseph West.

Our dear mother Prunella Scales passed away peacefully at home in London

– they stated.

The actress lived with dementia, which forced her to end her career after almost 70 years on stage and screen.

Scales was born on June 22, 1932. She began her acting career in the 1950s and gained popularity through the sitcoms "Marriage Lines" and "Fawlty Towers", where her portrayal of Sybil became iconic. John Cleese paid tribute to her, calling her a "wonderful comic actress", and critics note that it was her multifaceted performance that made Sybil one of the most memorable characters in British humor.

Former Queen dies in Thailand25.10.25, 09:59 • 4125 views

Prunella Scales was married to actor Timothy West for 61 years; he died in November 2024. The actress is survived by two sons, a stepdaughter, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family thanked everyone who cared for Prunella in her final days: "She passed away peacefully, surrounded by love."

During her career, Scales worked with the most famous comedic actors of her generation, including Richard Briers and Ronnie Barker, and also managed to play dramatic roles, including Queen Elizabeth II, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA.

Despite dementia, she continued to enjoy life at home, rewatching her iconic performances. Her work left a mark on British comedy and in the hearts of viewers around the world.

Björn Andrésen, star of "Death in Venice" film, dies at 7027.10.25, 10:26 • 4704 views

Stepan Haftko

Culture
Film
Series
Marriage
Thailand
London