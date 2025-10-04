Protesters in Tbilisi tried to seize the presidential palace

$41.280.00
October 4, 08:29 AM • 16819 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 39653 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 54510 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 70193 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 84349 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 72380 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 40473 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51991 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34625 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21883 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU prepares legal grounds to stop Russian 'shadow fleet' vessels - mediaOctober 4, 07:59 AM • 4894 views
Cadillac breaks records: 40% of US sales in a quarter are electric vehiclesOctober 4, 08:50 AM • 10240 views
Russian strikes cut off power to Shostka and part of Shostka district - oblenergoOctober 4, 10:38 AM • 5902 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 13756 views
Russian attack on Shostka railway station: body of a man found in one of the carriages02:13 PM • 7502 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 39695 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 43387 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 55042 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 84381 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 72398 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Vadym Filashkin
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Shostka
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Czech Republic
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 13941 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 25486 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 54482 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 38631 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 41279 views
The New York Times
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck
SWIFT
Shahed-136

Protesters in Tbilisi tried to seize the presidential palace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

In Tbilisi, participants of the opposition rally tried to seize the Orbeliani Presidential Palace by entering the courtyard of the building. Special forces used pepper spray, tear gas, and a water cannon; there are injured and detained individuals.

Protesters in Tbilisi tried to seize the presidential palace

In Tbilisi, participants of the opposition rally tried to seize the Orbeliani Presidential Palace. This was reported by "Echo of the Caucasus", writes UNN.

Details

Some of the protesters broke into the courtyard of the building – its fence was practically demolished.

The security forces were probably not ready for the first attempt to storm the building. Later, additional special forces were mobilized to the scene.

Clashes between demonstrators and police are taking place on the spot. There are injured and detained.

According to "Novosti-Georgia", shortly after, several dozen people went to the presidential residence on Antoneli Street and broke into the courtyard. Special forces came out of the premises and used tear gas.

Earlier, the organizer of the action, opera singer and opposition politician Paata Burchuladze, read out a declaration at a rally on Freedom Square, which was voted for by the protesters. It consists of three points:

  • Power belongs to the Georgian people.
    • The so-called government has lost its legitimacy in a constitutional manner, so its powers have been terminated.
      • The National Assembly announces a peaceful transitional period that will ensure – the peaceful return of power to the hands of the people; the liberation of democratic institutions; the immediate resumption of dialogue on accession to the European Union; the protection of security and peace in the country.

        Then Murtaz Zodelava, one of the representatives of the "National Movement", stated: "The male force will start acting today – we, the male force, will go to Baratashvili's side and demand the keys to the presidential palace. This will be the first step."

        The fifth president of the country, Salome Zurabishvili, did not support the actions of part of the opposition.

        "This parody of the seizure of the presidential palace can only be staged by the regime to discredit the 310-day peaceful protest of the Georgian people. As a legitimate president, I officially reject this and continue to stand with my people peacefully until we achieve new elections," Zurabishvili said.

        Recall

        In Tbilisi, during the municipal elections, a large-scale protest action is being held, organized by opera singer Paata Burchuladze. The protesters are opposing the legitimacy of the "Georgian Dream" party government, and they have been joined by eight opposition parties that are boycotting the elections.

        Olga Rozgon

