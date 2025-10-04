Protesters in Tbilisi tried to seize the presidential palace

In Tbilisi, participants of the opposition rally tried to seize the Orbeliani Presidential Palace. This was reported by "Echo of the Caucasus", writes UNN.

Details

Some of the protesters broke into the courtyard of the building – its fence was practically demolished.

The security forces were probably not ready for the first attempt to storm the building. Later, additional special forces were mobilized to the scene.

Clashes between demonstrators and police are taking place on the spot. There are injured and detained.

According to "Novosti-Georgia", shortly after, several dozen people went to the presidential residence on Antoneli Street and broke into the courtyard. Special forces came out of the premises and used tear gas.

Earlier, the organizer of the action, opera singer and opposition politician Paata Burchuladze, read out a declaration at a rally on Freedom Square, which was voted for by the protesters. It consists of three points:

Power belongs to the Georgian people.

The so-called government has lost its legitimacy in a constitutional manner, so its powers have been terminated.

The National Assembly announces a peaceful transitional period that will ensure – the peaceful return of power to the hands of the people; the liberation of democratic institutions; the immediate resumption of dialogue on accession to the European Union; the protection of security and peace in the country.

Then Murtaz Zodelava, one of the representatives of the "National Movement", stated: "The male force will start acting today – we, the male force, will go to Baratashvili's side and demand the keys to the presidential palace. This will be the first step."

The fifth president of the country, Salome Zurabishvili, did not support the actions of part of the opposition.

"This parody of the seizure of the presidential palace can only be staged by the regime to discredit the 310-day peaceful protest of the Georgian people. As a legitimate president, I officially reject this and continue to stand with my people peacefully until we achieve new elections," Zurabishvili said.

Recall

In Tbilisi, during the municipal elections, a large-scale protest action is being held, organized by opera singer Paata Burchuladze. The protesters are opposing the legitimacy of the "Georgian Dream" party government, and they have been joined by eight opposition parties that are boycotting the elections.