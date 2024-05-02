Protection of Ukrainian energy: Zelensky voiced an important task

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that at a meeting of the Stavka today they discussed the issue of protecting our energy sector - specific facilities from specific threats, UNN reports.

Today we also discussed the protection of our energy sector - specific facilities from specific threats. Now we need to combine two processes: protecting the energy sector from attacks at this time and providing our people with electricity, and it's time to start preparing for the next heating season - Zelensky said in a video message.

According to him, the task is obvious: we have to do our best to protect lives, and every aspect of this work - from air defense and electronic warfare at the facilities to the necessary construction and supplies - is the personal responsibility of everyone involved.

"From the government and the Air Force to energy companies and local services. I am grateful to everyone who treats their work truly conscientiously," the Head of State summarized.

Protecting the border with Russia and Ukrainian communities in several regions: Zelensky reveals details of Syrsky's report