Protection of Ukrainian energy: Zelensky voiced an important task

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98932 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110539 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153219 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156972 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252982 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174708 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165866 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227273 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22667 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36177 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 22918 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29627 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26537 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252982 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227273 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213196 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238869 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225543 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98932 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69844 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76314 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113430 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114301 views
Protection of Ukrainian energy: Zelensky voiced an important task

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92769 views

Zelensky discussed the protection of Ukraine's energy sector from specific threats, joining forces to protect facilities and provide electricity, and preparing for the next heating season.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that at a meeting of the Stavka today they discussed the issue of protecting our energy sector - specific facilities from specific threats, UNN reports.

Today we also discussed the protection of our energy sector - specific facilities from specific threats. Now we need to combine two processes: protecting the energy sector from attacks at this time and providing our people with electricity, and it's time to start preparing for the next heating season 

- Zelensky said in a video message.

According to him, the task is obvious: we have to do our best to protect lives, and every aspect of this work - from air defense and electronic warfare at the facilities to the necessary construction and supplies - is the personal responsibility of everyone involved.

"From the government and the Air Force to energy companies and local services. I am grateful to everyone who treats their work truly conscientiously," the Head of State summarized.

Protecting the border with Russia and Ukrainian communities in several regions: Zelensky reveals details of Syrsky's report02.05.24, 20:43 • 64778 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

