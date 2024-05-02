Protection of Ukrainian energy: Zelensky voiced an important task
Kyiv • UNN
Zelensky discussed the protection of Ukraine's energy sector from specific threats, joining forces to protect facilities and provide electricity, and preparing for the next heating season.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that at a meeting of the Stavka today they discussed the issue of protecting our energy sector - specific facilities from specific threats, UNN reports.
Today we also discussed the protection of our energy sector - specific facilities from specific threats. Now we need to combine two processes: protecting the energy sector from attacks at this time and providing our people with electricity, and it's time to start preparing for the next heating season
According to him, the task is obvious: we have to do our best to protect lives, and every aspect of this work - from air defense and electronic warfare at the facilities to the necessary construction and supplies - is the personal responsibility of everyone involved.
"From the government and the Air Force to energy companies and local services. I am grateful to everyone who treats their work truly conscientiously," the Head of State summarized.
Protecting the border with Russia and Ukrainian communities in several regions: Zelensky reveals details of Syrsky's report02.05.24, 20:43 • 64778 views