Protecting the border with Russia and Ukrainian communities in several regions: Zelensky reveals details of Syrsky's report
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelensky released details from Chief of the General Staff Syrsky's report on the protection of the border with Russia and communities in several regions, with a focus on the Pokrovske direction and other areas of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
Rate. A few basic questions. Of course, the situation at the front. There was a report from the Chief of Staff. The Pokrovsk direction received maximum attention. Other areas in the Donetsk region. Southern areas. Kharkiv region. Also today, the Chief of Staff reported on the protection of the border with Russia and our respective communities in several regions. We see the risks. We will destroy the occupier under any circumstances
