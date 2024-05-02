Protecting the border with Russia and Ukrainian communities in several regions: Zelensky reveals details of Syrsky's report

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed the details of the report of Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyy - it was about the protection of the border with Russia and our respective communities in several regions, UNN reports.

Rate. A few basic questions. Of course, the situation at the front. There was a report from the Chief of Staff. The Pokrovsk direction received maximum attention. Other areas in the Donetsk region. Southern areas. Kharkiv region. Also today, the Chief of Staff reported on the protection of the border with Russia and our respective communities in several regions. We see the risks. We will destroy the occupier under any circumstances - Zelensky said during a video address.

