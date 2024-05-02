ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98963 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110543 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153223 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156975 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252984 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174709 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165866 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227273 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Protecting the border with Russia and Ukrainian communities in several regions: Zelensky reveals details of Syrsky's report

Protecting the border with Russia and Ukrainian communities in several regions: Zelensky reveals details of Syrsky's report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64778 views

President Zelensky released details from Chief of the General Staff Syrsky's report on the protection of the border with Russia and communities in several regions, with a focus on the Pokrovske direction and other areas of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed the details of the report of Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyy - it was about the protection of the border with Russia and our respective communities in several regions, UNN reports.

Rate. A few basic questions. Of course, the situation at the front. There was a report from the Chief of Staff. The Pokrovsk direction received maximum attention. Other areas in the Donetsk region. Southern areas. Kharkiv region. Also today, the Chief of Staff reported on the protection of the border with Russia and our respective communities in several regions. We see the risks. We will destroy the occupier under any circumstances 

- Zelensky said during a video address.

Fortifications, the situation at the front, and drone production: Zelensky listened to Syrsky, Umerov and Kamyshyn at the Stavka02.05.24, 17:22 • 55076 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

