Prosecutor's Office: man killed in Kherson suburb due to Russian attack

A man was killed in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, as a result of another Russian attack this morning, and there are wounded in the region due to enemy strikes, the Kherson RMA and the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the investigation, on the morning of February 1, 2025, in the village of Antonivka, Kherson district, Russian military personnel carried out a drone attack. As a result of the explosive drop, a man who was on the street was killed," the prosecutor's office said.

According to RMA, in the morning, Russians attacked Antonivka with a drone. "A 57-year-old man came under enemy attack. He received an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs. The victim was hospitalized in moderate condition," the statement said.

The RMA also reported that in the morning, Russian troops attacked a man in Veletynske with a UAV. "The 59-year-old local resident was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical care," the report said.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, 38 settlements in the region, including the city of Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. According to him, the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 5 private houses in particular. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline and private cars. Initially, it was reported that 1 person was killed and 4 others were injured in the last day due to Russian aggression.

Later, Prokudin said that he had received information about the death of a man due to yesterday's Russian drone strike on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Around 18:30, a 22-year-old Kherson resident was fatally wounded by an explosive dropped from a UAV.

And the RMA reported that a man who was injured in a Russian drone attack in Beryslav last night was taken to the hospital. The enemy dropped explosives on a 62-year-old local resident who was in the yard of his house. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The victim is under medical supervision.