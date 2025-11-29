$42.190.00
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
07:54 AM • 9992 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 21084 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 32878 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 33882 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 37417 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 52053 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29706 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 22393 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 48332 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
Prosecutor General's Office: 14,539 proceedings regarding offenses related to economic activities are underway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The Prosecutor General's Office refuted manipulative information from a lawyer by publishing official data. From 25.06.2025 to 27.11.2025, 24,219 criminal proceedings related to economic activity were identified, of which 14,539 are currently underway.

Prosecutor General's Office: 14,539 proceedings regarding offenses related to economic activities are underway

The Office of the Prosecutor General responded to information released by one of the lawyers, stating that in the period from June 25 to November 27 of this year, 24,219 criminal proceedings were identified regarding offenses related to economic (investment) activities and/or cases in which the rights of legal entities or individuals were violated or restricted, and that currently, 14,539 such proceedings are pending before pre-trial investigation bodies, UNN reports.

Details

"The Office of the Prosecutor General draws attention to the publication by lawyer Denys Shkarovskyi, which attempts to cast doubt on the veracity of the Prosecutor General's words. The information disseminated is manipulative, fragmented, and does not reflect the real scope and structure of criminal proceedings under the procedural guidance of prosecutor's offices," the statement from the Prosecutor General's Office reads.

To avoid any speculation, the Prosecutor General's Office provided official, complete, and verified data, compiled based on:

  • Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations (URPTI);
    • information and analytical system "Accounting and Statistics of Prosecutor's Offices";
      • processed information from the Office of the Prosecutor General and regional prosecutor's offices;
        • materials provided in fulfillment of the Prosecutor General's instruction.

          1. Total volume of criminal proceedings.

          "In the period from 25.06.2025 to 27.11.2025, 24,219 criminal proceedings were identified regarding offenses related to economic (investment) activities and/or cases in which the rights of legal entities or individuals were violated or restricted," the report states.

          Of these, according to the Prosecutor General's Office:

          • 16,910 proceedings were investigated under the procedural guidance of prosecutors supervising National Police bodies;
            • 3,329 by bodies of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine;
              • 388 by security agencies;
                • 313 by the State Bureau of Investigation;
                  • 1,473 in the field of child protection;
                    • 828 in the field of defense;
                      • 678 in the field of environmental protection;
                        • 173 regarding organized crime;
                          • 114 in the field of cybersecurity;
                            • 13 in the field of human rights observance in law enforcement and penitentiary spheres.

                              2. Violations identified as a result of the audit.

                              According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the audit revealed:

                              • 1070 proceedings were investigated with unspecific factual circumstances: the violations have been rectified;
                                • in 3149 proceedings, delays in appointing expert examinations were eliminated;
                                  • in 1135 proceedings, decisions on notification of suspicion were accelerated;
                                    • in 844 proceedings, decisions were made to send indictments to court;
                                      • 8633 proceedings were closed due to lack of grounds for further investigation;
                                        • in 314 proceedings, the return of seized property was ensured, indicating possible abuses or unreasonably prolonged retention of property.

                                          "As of today, 14,539 criminal proceedings of the specified category are pending before pre-trial investigation bodies," the prosecutor's office stated.

                                          3. The Prosecutor General's Office explained why the lawyer's conclusions are unfounded.

                                          "The conclusions published by the lawyer are based on selective, incomplete, and incorrect analysis, do not take into account the full range of categories of criminal offenses, and do not reflect the dynamics of decisions made. Such presentation of information distorts factual data and misleads society regarding the content and results of the work of prosecutor's offices," the statement from the Prosecutor General's Office reads.

                                          "We call on everyone who comments on the activities of the prosecutor's office to refrain from manipulation, dissemination of unverified data, and 'revisions' of official figures based on fragmented statistics," the statement said.

                                          4. The only source of reliable statistical information is the Office of the Prosecutor General, the statement emphasizes.

                                          "To obtain accurate and official information, we suggest contacting the Office of the Prosecutor General: in the manner prescribed by the Law of Ukraine 'On Citizens' Appeals,' or in accordance with the Law of Ukraine 'On Access to Public Information,'" the statement notes.

                                          The Office of the Prosecutor General, as stated in the announcement, "reserves the right to respond to any attempts to distort data aimed at discrediting the institution or misleading society."

                                          "The responsibility of the Prosecutor General is to speak honestly. The responsibility of the Office is to ensure the accuracy and transparency of data. The responsibility of every commentator is not to distort facts," the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized.

                                          Julia Shramko

                                          SocietyCrimes and emergencies
                                          National Police of Ukraine
                                          Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
                                          Prosecutor General of Ukraine