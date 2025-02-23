Russia is actively using children in the temporarily occupied territories for propaganda, forcing them to participate in anti-Ukrainian actions. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Occupants destroy national identity of children in TOT - , the statement said.

According to the National Resistance Center, the occupiers continue to purposefully use children for propaganda.

In particular, schoolchildren are forced:

- to draw "heroic" images of the occupiers,

- teaching a distorted history,

- assimilate the aggressor's ideology.

Ukrainian history lessons in the temporarily occupied territories are often replaced by lessons that impose false narratives that seek to tear children away from their roots and national identity.

This is not just propaganda - it is a crime against the future - , the statement said.

The CNS calls for recording the crimes of the occupiers and transmitting information through secure anonymous channels.

Recall

Earlier, the National Resistance Center reported that Russians are recruiting children from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine to military institutions of the Russian Federation without passing exams. As noted, the main goal of such exercises is to integrate them into the Russian legal, educational and political space from an early age, deprive them of their Ukrainian identity and make them part of their military machine.

occupiers encourage children from tnt to study in military educational institutions of russia