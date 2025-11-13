Promised to issue "fake" documents to avoid mobilization: an enterprising doctor detained in Odesa region

In Odesa region, an employee of a private medical institution was exposed for illegal dealings. He helped men of conscription age avoid military service for money based on medical conclusions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region.

Details

A local doctor at one of the private medical centers offered a man to use his connections and help him draw up documents for caring for his mother due to her health condition to obtain a deferment from service as if he were the woman's guardian. The medical history was fictitious, and the diagnosis was only "on paper."

For this, the doctor demanded 7 thousand dollars in two parts: 4 thousand dollars in advance, and the rest after the deferment was issued. The detainee even asked for copies of personal documents necessary for the transaction.

The internal security of the police and investigators of the Odesa police detained the doctor immediately after receiving part of the money – 4 thousand dollars. Material evidence was seized.

The suspect has already been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to 8 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

Law enforcement officers blocked new schemes of evasion from mobilization, detaining 20 organizers who offered fictitious certificates, registration for study or work, as well as escape routes abroad for 3-14 thousand US dollars. Among those detained are a radiologist, employees of a transport company, and a specialist from the land department of the city council.