Prolongation of temporary disability: the Ministry of Health explained how it works

The Ministry of Health has clarified how to extend temporary disability as part of the functioning assessment, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In accordance with the current legislation, the attending physician forms a referral for evaluation in such cases:

Duration of temporary disability: if it lasts continuously for 120 days or a total of 156 days in case of breaks between periods.

Nature of the disease: in the case of a persistent or irreversible disease in which the prognosis of treatment does not allow for a full recovery.

Special health conditions: if the patient has serious medical interventions or diseases stipulated by regulatory legal acts.

Tuberculosis: for patients with tuberculosis, a referral for assessment is initiated after 10 months of disability.

How the procedure works

Health analysis:

Upon reaching the specified deadlines, the attending physician analyzes the patient's medical records and health status, including the results of examinations and prognosis.

Referral for evaluation:

If it is necessary to determine the patient's further ability to work or health status, the doctor initiates an electronic referral for evaluation by an expert team.

Evaluation by an expert team:

The teams review such cases first, studying medical documents, anamnesis and prognosis of the disease.

Based on the results of the assessment, the team makes one of the decisions:

- Establishment of disability: if the patient's health condition does not allow them to restore their ability to work.

- Extension of the period of temporary disability: if there is a positive prognosis for recovery.

- Expiration of the temporary disability period: if there are no grounds for further extension.

An extract from the expert team's decision is given to the patient and sent to the attending physician for further preparation of the next MVTN.

Recall

At its meeting on November 15, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolutionregulating the liquidation of medical and social examinations and the transfer of their powers to expert teams for functional assessment.

Since January 2025, the Ministry of Health has updated the disability assessment system . For some categories, the period for re-examination has been extended to 6 months, and indefinite status does not require re-examination.