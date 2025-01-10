Prolongation of temporary disability: the Ministry of Health explained how it works

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 31713 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142827 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124864 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132670 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132582 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110214 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162122 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104386 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 84864 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127489 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126072 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 81631 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 96274 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142818 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168517 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179261 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126072 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127489 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142005 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133728 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150993 views
Actual
Prolongation of temporary disability: the Ministry of Health explained how it works

Prolongation of temporary disability: the Ministry of Health explained how it works

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24547 views

The Ministry of Health has clarified the procedure for assessing patients with long-term disability. Clear terms and conditions for referral for expert evaluation have been defined - 120 days continuously or 156 days in total.

The Ministry of Health has clarified how to extend temporary disability as part of the functioning assessment, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In accordance with the current legislation, the attending physician forms a referral for evaluation in such cases:

  • Duration of temporary disability: if it lasts continuously for 120 days or a total of 156 days in case of breaks between periods.
    • Nature of the disease: in the case of a persistent or irreversible disease in which the prognosis of treatment does not allow for a full recovery.
      • Special health conditions: if the patient has serious medical interventions or diseases stipulated by regulatory legal acts.
        • Tuberculosis: for patients with tuberculosis, a referral for assessment is initiated after 10 months of disability.

          How the procedure works

          • Health analysis:

            Upon reaching the specified deadlines, the attending physician analyzes the patient's medical records and health status, including the results of examinations and prognosis.

            • Referral for evaluation:

              If it is necessary to determine the patient's further ability to work or health status, the doctor initiates an electronic referral for evaluation by an expert team.

              • Evaluation by an expert team:

                The teams review such cases first, studying medical documents, anamnesis and prognosis of the disease.

                • Based on the results of the assessment, the team makes one of the decisions:

                  - Establishment of disability: if the patient's health condition does not allow them to restore their ability to work.

                  - Extension of the period of temporary disability: if there is a positive prognosis for recovery.

                  - Expiration of the temporary disability period: if there are no grounds for further extension.

                  An extract from the expert team's decision is given to the patient and sent to the attending physician for further preparation of the next MVTN.

                  Recall 

                    At its meeting on November 15, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolutionregulating the liquidation of medical and social examinations and the transfer of their powers to expert teams for functional assessment.   

                  Since January 2025, the Ministry of Health has updated the disability assessment system . For some categories, the period for re-examination has been extended to 6 months, and indefinite status does not require re-examination.

                  Tatiana Kraevskaya

                  Tatiana Kraevskaya

                  SocietyHealth

                  Contact us about advertising