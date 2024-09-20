Prokudin: More than 30 thousand objects suffered from shelling in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Kherson RMA reported large-scale destruction in the region. More than 27,000 residential buildings have been damaged, and about UAH 1.72 billion in compensation has been allocated under the eRestoration program.
More than 30,000 infrastructure facilities were damaged by shelling in the Kherson region, including more than 27,000 residential buildings. The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
In general, due to Russian aggression, we now have more than 30,000 damaged or completely destroyed facilities
According to him, more than 27,000 residential buildings and 1,200 high-rise buildings were damaged.
Prokudin also said that about UAH 1 billion 720 million in compensation was allocated under the eRestoration program.
Recall
Russian troops shelled Kherson, killing a 27-year-old local resident.