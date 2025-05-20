Prokopenko: more than 800 "Azov fighters" have been in Russian captivity for three years, forgetting about it is a betrayal

Hero of Ukraine, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", Colonel Denys Prokopenko, on the third anniversary of the withdrawal from the "Azovstal" plant in Mariupol, reminded of more than 800 servicemen – "Azovs", who have been in Russian captivity for more than three years. He wrote on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

Prokopenko emphasized that only oblivion and inaction can be worse than the bloody battles in Mariupol, worse than the round-the-clock bombing of Azovstal, and more terrible than the loss of brothers.

Long prison terms, torture, constant psychological pressure, lack of normal food and medical care are the daily reality for my captured brothers. Every day there is a struggle for one's own life, dignity and hope for liberation. The Mariupol garrison defended the city for 86 days. They have been in captivity for more than 1000 days – wrote the Hero of Ukraine.

He added that forgetting about it means betraying them. Not making every effort to speed up their return in any way means becoming an accomplice in a crime against them.

Prokopenko also reminded that the defense of Mariupol in 2022 became a salvation for Ukraine. And those defenders who found themselves in enemy prisons are waiting for their homeland to remember them and thank them as they deserve.

Just as they did three years ago in complete encirclement: selflessly, through "I can't". And as they would certainly do if hundreds of Ukrainians had been in the hell of Russian captivity for three years, and there were at least some opportunities to save them. And there are always such opportunities. Only will and desire are needed – wrote Prokopenko.

Recall

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers are celebrating the so-called "liberation of the city". It was on May 20, 2022, that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced full control over the city after a months-long siege and assault on the Azovstal plant. Despite the "festive" atmosphere, the city is still in ruins, and the occupiers are in no hurry to fully restore it.