Prokopenko: more than 800 "Azov fighters" have been in Russian captivity for three years, forgetting about it is a betrayal

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 3014 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23531 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30829 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 126951 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86384 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150853 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108817 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264241 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129791 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355443 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 14747 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 38731 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 54925 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

06:47 AM • 34441 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64753 views
The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 23531 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 126951 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 120381 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 145898 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264241 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64869 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 65294 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 63131 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 147621 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 150539 views
The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

Prokopenko: more than 800 "Azov fighters" have been in Russian captivity for three years, forgetting about it is a betrayal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

Azov commander Denys Prokopenko reminded about more than 800 soldiers who have been in Russian captivity for three years. He emphasized that forgetting about them is to betray them.

Prokopenko: more than 800 "Azov fighters" have been in Russian captivity for three years, forgetting about it is a betrayal

Hero of Ukraine, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", Colonel Denys Prokopenko, on the third anniversary of the withdrawal from the "Azovstal" plant in Mariupol, reminded of more than 800 servicemen – "Azovs", who have been in Russian captivity for more than three years. He wrote on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

Prokopenko emphasized that only oblivion and inaction can be worse than the bloody battles in Mariupol, worse than the round-the-clock bombing of Azovstal, and more terrible than the loss of brothers.

Long prison terms, torture, constant psychological pressure, lack of normal food and medical care are the daily reality for my captured brothers. Every day there is a struggle for one's own life, dignity and hope for liberation. The Mariupol garrison defended the city for 86 days. They have been in captivity for more than 1000 days 

– wrote the Hero of Ukraine.

He added that forgetting about it means betraying them. Not making every effort to speed up their return in any way means becoming an accomplice in a crime against them.

Prokopenko also reminded that the defense of Mariupol in 2022 became a salvation for Ukraine. And those defenders who found themselves in enemy prisons are waiting for their homeland to remember them and thank them as they deserve.

Just as they did three years ago in complete encirclement: selflessly, through "I can't". And as they would certainly do if hundreds of Ukrainians had been in the hell of Russian captivity for three years, and there were at least some opportunities to save them. And there are always such opportunities. Only will and desire are needed 

– wrote Prokopenko.

Recall

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers are celebrating the so-called "liberation of the city". It was on May 20, 2022, that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced full control over the city after a months-long siege and assault on the Azovstal plant. Despite the "festive" atmosphere, the city is still in ruins, and the occupiers are in no hurry to fully restore it.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
