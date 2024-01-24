Probably outside the city: a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv - media
Kyiv • UNN
A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city. Earlier, an air alert was declared in the region.
The sounds of explosions were heard in Kharkiv. According to Suspilne, the explosions were probably heard outside the city, UNN reports.
"A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city," the statement said.
Earlier, an air alert was declared in the region. The command of the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a drone attack.