Gas explosion in a residential building in Lviv, two people injured
Kyiv • UNN
A probable gas explosion occurred in a residential building on F. Liszt Street, 6, in Lviv, injuring two young people. They were hospitalized, their lives are not in danger, and traffic on the street is restricted.
In Lviv, a probable gas explosion occurred in a residential building in the evening, injuring two people. They were hospitalized, and rescue services are working at the scene. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.
Around 6:00 PM in Lviv, at 6 F. Liszt Street, a probable gas explosion occurred in a residential building.
As a result, two young people were injured. They have already been taken to city hospitals. According to preliminary information, there is no threat to their lives.
Rescue services are working at the scene, clarifying all circumstances.
Traffic on the street is temporarily restricted.
