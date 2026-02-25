Gas explosion in a residential building in Lviv, two people injured

In Lviv, a probable gas explosion occurred in a residential building in the evening, injuring two people. They were hospitalized, and rescue services are working at the scene. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

Around 6:00 PM in Lviv, at 6 F. Liszt Street, a probable gas explosion occurred in a residential building. - the report says.

As a result, two young people were injured. They have already been taken to city hospitals. According to preliminary information, there is no threat to their lives.

Rescue services are working at the scene, clarifying all circumstances.

Traffic on the street is temporarily restricted.

Recall

In Poltava region, a school bus with 15 children, two teachers, and a school employee was involved in an accident. Three children sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized for examination.