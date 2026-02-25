Gas explosion in a residential building in Lviv, two people injured

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
04:34 PM • 1810 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 4826 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 15185 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 15061 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 15556 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 25646 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21641 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 25052 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 22380 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 19229 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.6m/s
92%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine's EU accession in 2027 is unrealistic - Austrian government ministerFebruary 25, 08:33 AM • 5230 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 23001 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 11379 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in BaliFebruary 25, 11:07 AM • 15503 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 15863 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 15187 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 25648 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 48497 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 58408 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 76102 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Jonas Gahr Støre
Kaori Sakamoto
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
Lviv
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 20358 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 23986 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 26415 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 30323 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 38613 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Gold

Gas explosion in a residential building in Lviv, two people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

A probable gas explosion occurred in a residential building on F. Liszt Street, 6, in Lviv, injuring two young people. They were hospitalized, their lives are not in danger, and traffic on the street is restricted.

Gas explosion in a residential building in Lviv, two people injured

In Lviv, a probable gas explosion occurred in a residential building in the evening, injuring two people. They were hospitalized, and rescue services are working at the scene. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

Around 6:00 PM in Lviv, at 6 F. Liszt Street, a probable gas explosion occurred in a residential building.

- the report says.

As a result, two young people were injured. They have already been taken to city hospitals. According to preliminary information, there is no threat to their lives.

Rescue services are working at the scene, clarifying all circumstances.

Traffic on the street is temporarily restricted.

Recall

In Poltava region, a school bus with 15 children, two teachers, and a school employee was involved in an accident. Three children sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized for examination.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Real estate
Heating
Lviv