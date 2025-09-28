The leader of Moldova's pro-Russian Socialist Party, Igor Dodon, expressed confidence in the victory of opposition forces in the parliamentary elections and called on his supporters to come out on September 29 for a "peaceful rally" to "confirm" the voting results. This was reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

Today, snap parliamentary elections are taking place in Moldova.

Together with his wife, the opposition leader, who actively supports Moldova's rapprochement with Russia, Dodon participated in the voting and stated that he cast his vote "for a return to normalcy, the country's development, and an end to the fear that has become the norm in Moldova in recent weeks and even years." The politician emphasized that the authorities should fear the people, not the other way around.

We must be ready to defend our victory tomorrow. It is already obvious that the opposition will win these elections,

– added Dodon, calling on supporters to gather at 12:00 for a peaceful protest.

Recall

Parliamentary elections began today in the Republic of Moldova, which will determine the composition of the legislative body for the next four years.

The Central Election Commission of Moldova reported that the early parliamentary elections were held in accordance with legal requirements. For the legitimacy of the vote, a turnout exceeding 33.33% of voters was required, and this threshold was successfully overcome.