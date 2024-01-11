PrivatBank launched an analog of cans called "Envelopes"

PrivatBank has launched a mechanism for collecting donations, accumulating and managing its own expenses called "Envelopes" in its app. UNN reports this with reference to the bank's website .

Details

"Envelopes can be used to collect donations. You can raise money for charity or your own projects. You can involve your friends in the collection by adding them from the phone book or sharing links on social media.

You can "seal" the "Envelope" for a certain period or amount.

As noted, you can pay with Convert as you would with a regular card.

Add a description of the collection, an image, and share the link to the Envelope on social media. Anyone can see the information about the Envelope and replenish it with a click. Open statistics add transparency, as everyone can see how much money has been raised. This increases trust and encourages participation - Privatbank said in a statement.

