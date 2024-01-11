The expert spoke about two scenarios under which the situation with the hryvnia exchange rate may develop

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103906 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113898 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144295 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140657 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177861 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172267 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285115 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 36204 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 39628 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 50352 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70213 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 36663 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103905 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285113 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252285 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237354 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262517 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70213 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144293 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107569 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107522 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123583 views
The expert spoke about two scenarios under which the situation with the hryvnia exchange rate may develop

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125707 views

The expert outlined two scenarios for the hryvnia exchange rate: it may weaken without macro-financial assistance or stabilize if the assistance is received.

The situation with the hryvnia exchange rate may develop according to an optimistic or pessimistic scenario - what it depends on, economic expert Oleg Pendzin told UNN in a commentary.

Details

At present, the situation on the foreign exchange market in Ukraine depends on the receipt of macro-financial assistance.

"There are two scenarios. If there is no macro-financial assistance, the dollar will fall quite a bit. Because if there is no macro-financial assistance, foreign exchange reserves will start to decline, and with the reduction of foreign exchange reserves, the NBU will clamp down on the foreign exchange market, and will definitely reduce the total amount of monthly and daily interventions. As you know, today the only source of foreign currency inflows to the Ukrainian foreign exchange market is the NBU's foreign exchange reserves. If the NBU sees that foreign exchange reserves have begun to decline, it will start to reduce the total amount of foreign exchange reserves released to the market. What will happen is that the hryvnia will go down and the dollar will start to grow with the growing demand," the expert described the pessimistic scenario.

If the macro-financial assistance arrives, the situation will unfold according to an optimistic scenario.

If the macro-financial assistance is timely, we will see virtually no changes, it will hover around 38-39, what we have now and all The fact that the hryvnia is weakening a little bit now is precisely due to the expectation process, everyone is at a low start and will make appropriate decisions depending on how much money we will or will not receive 

- Pendzin explained.

According to the expert, the situation will be resolved by February 20.

The expert assessed the real inflation rate and the situation with the hryvnia depreciation09.01.24, 12:31 • 184134 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising