Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Privat24 will suspend operations on Sunday night due to scheduled maintenance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

PrivatBank warned about the shutdown of Privat24 from 00:30 to 04:00 on May 18 for scheduled maintenance. Users are advised to plan financial transactions in advance.

Privat24 will suspend operations on Sunday night due to scheduled maintenance

PrivatBank announced a temporary suspension of the Privat24 mobile application on the night of Sunday, May 18, due to scheduled maintenance work to improve the speed and security of services. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the financial institution.

Details

During the bank's technical work on May 18 from 00:30 to 04:00, access to Privat24 and payments will be temporarily unavailable.

Privat24 is carrying out scheduled maintenance on the night of May 18, 2025 to improve the speed and security of services 

- explained the financial institution.

It is noted that such works are carried out at night in order to minimize inconvenience to customers.

Users are advised to plan their financial transactions in advance or carry them out after the technical pause is over.

Recall

In April 2025, PrivatBank customers encountered problems when paying with cards through POS terminals. The bank announced a short-term failure and the restoration of normal operation of the system.

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv, damaging the furniture of the establishment. Fortunately, no one was injured. The bank refused to accept the burned terminal, and the establishment decided to get rid of all the bank's terminals.

Ukrainian banks hold UAH 1.4 trillion in retail deposits: details 24.04.25, 11:33 • 3548 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

