Privat24 will suspend operations on Sunday night due to scheduled maintenance

PrivatBank announced a temporary suspension of the Privat24 mobile application on the night of Sunday, May 18, due to scheduled maintenance work to improve the speed and security of services. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the financial institution.

Details

During the bank's technical work on May 18 from 00:30 to 04:00, access to Privat24 and payments will be temporarily unavailable.

Privat24 is carrying out scheduled maintenance on the night of May 18, 2025 to improve the speed and security of services - explained the financial institution.

It is noted that such works are carried out at night in order to minimize inconvenience to customers.

Users are advised to plan their financial transactions in advance or carry them out after the technical pause is over.

Recall

In April 2025, PrivatBank customers encountered problems when paying with cards through POS terminals. The bank announced a short-term failure and the restoration of normal operation of the system.

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv, damaging the furniture of the establishment. Fortunately, no one was injured. The bank refused to accept the burned terminal, and the establishment decided to get rid of all the bank's terminals.

