Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Prisoner exchange: Klymenko: Ukraine has returned 51 heroes from the MIA system

Prisoner exchange: Klymenko: Ukraine has returned 51 heroes from the MIA system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31504 views

In another prisoner exchange, Ukraine returned 103 defenders, including 51 from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Most of those released are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, as well as defenders of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other hotspots.

Among the 103 Ukrainians who were returned in the course of the latest prisoner exchange are 51 heroes from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Most of them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.  This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN

There are 103 more of our heroes at home! Of these, 51 are from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 38 guardsmen, 8 border guards, 4 police officers and a rescuer. Now our defenders are safe and will soon hug their families

- Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, most of them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. There are also those who defended the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions. Those who bravely resisted the enemy in all the hottest areas.

"Two exchanges in a row is a unique work of the entire team, which is making every effort to return all prisoners of war to their homeland. We remember all our people and are working to bring them back," the Interior Minister added.

Prisoner exchange: 31 Azovstal defenders released, Ukrainians returned thanks to UAE14.09.24, 14:36 • 27999 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

