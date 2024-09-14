Prisoner exchange: Klymenko: Ukraine has returned 51 heroes from the MIA system

Among the 103 Ukrainians who were returned in the course of the latest prisoner exchange are 51 heroes from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Most of them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

There are 103 more of our heroes at home! Of these, 51 are from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 38 guardsmen, 8 border guards, 4 police officers and a rescuer. Now our defenders are safe and will soon hug their families - Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, most of them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. There are also those who defended the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions. Those who bravely resisted the enemy in all the hottest areas.

"Two exchanges in a row is a unique work of the entire team, which is making every effort to return all prisoners of war to their homeland. We remember all our people and are working to bring them back," the Interior Minister added.

Prisoner exchange: 31 Azovstal defenders released, Ukrainians returned thanks to UAE