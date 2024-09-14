ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114999 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117583 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191628 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149906 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150852 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142043 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112341 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184118 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104967 views

Prisoner exchange: 31 Azovstal defenders released, Ukrainians returned thanks to UAE

Prisoner exchange: 31 Azovstal defenders released, Ukrainians returned thanks to UAE

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27999 views

Ukraine has returned 103 prisoners, including 31 Azovstal employees. The exchange took place with the assistance of the UAE, and most of the released prisoners need medical care due to injuries and illnesses.

Among the 103 Ukrainians who were returned in the course of the latest prisoner exchange are 31 Azovstal employees. The United Arab Emirates helped organize the exchange. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, UNN reports.

There are 38 National Guardsmen among those released this time. The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to return 28 soldiers: two from the Kraken special forces, two from the International Legion, three from the Special Operations Forces, and one from the Territorial Defense Forces

- , the Coordination Center said in a statement.

Reportedly, eight border guards, four policemen, twenty-one sailors, three representatives of the State Special Transport Service, and one representative of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are going home.

All of those released this time are men: 82 soldiers and sergeants; 21 soldiers are officers.

The discharged soldiers participated in the defense of Mariupol (69 people) (including Azovstal defenders - 31 people), Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions against Russian occupiers. There are also two Chornobyl NPP guards among them

- , the headquarters said.

It is noted that most of them have been seriously injured or wounded, have serious illnesses, and need immediate medical attention.

“Ukraine has been working for a long time to organize the return of these citizens. Ukraine expresses its gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in organizing the next exchange,” the Coordination Headquarters added.

All those released from Russian captivity will undergo a medical examination, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as appropriate payments for the entire period of captivity, and reintegrate into society.

Another 103 Ukrainian soldiers return from Russian captivity14.09.24, 14:22 • 117033 views

Recall

The day before, 49 Ukrainians returned home as part of the 56th prisoner exchange with Russia. Among them are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, as well as our civilians.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising