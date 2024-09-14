Prisoner exchange: 31 Azovstal defenders released, Ukrainians returned thanks to UAE

Among the 103 Ukrainians who were returned in the course of the latest prisoner exchange are 31 Azovstal employees. The United Arab Emirates helped organize the exchange. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, UNN reports.

There are 38 National Guardsmen among those released this time. The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to return 28 soldiers: two from the Kraken special forces, two from the International Legion, three from the Special Operations Forces, and one from the Territorial Defense Forces - , the Coordination Center said in a statement.

Reportedly, eight border guards, four policemen, twenty-one sailors, three representatives of the State Special Transport Service, and one representative of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are going home.

All of those released this time are men: 82 soldiers and sergeants; 21 soldiers are officers.

The discharged soldiers participated in the defense of Mariupol (69 people) (including Azovstal defenders - 31 people), Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions against Russian occupiers. There are also two Chornobyl NPP guards among them - , the headquarters said.

It is noted that most of them have been seriously injured or wounded, have serious illnesses, and need immediate medical attention.

“Ukraine has been working for a long time to organize the return of these citizens. Ukraine expresses its gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in organizing the next exchange,” the Coordination Headquarters added.

All those released from Russian captivity will undergo a medical examination, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as appropriate payments for the entire period of captivity, and reintegrate into society.

