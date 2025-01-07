ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52723 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148158 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127813 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135402 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134271 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171552 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110745 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164393 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104469 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113959 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131008 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129815 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 38920 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100062 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102317 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148135 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171542 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164384 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192120 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181328 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129815 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131008 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143012 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134624 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151801 views
Prince Andrew under investigation for pseudonym when setting up a company

Prince Andrew under investigation for pseudonym when setting up a company

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22973 views

Scotland Yard is investigating Prince Andrew's use of the pseudonym “Andrew Inverness” when registering companies. His investment company Urramoor Limited filed for liquidation after years of losses.

Prince Andrew, 64, son of Elizabeth II, who holds the title of Duke of York, was accused of using the pseudonym "Andrew Inverness" to register Naples Gold Limited in 2002 with businessman Johan Eliasz.

Written by Daily Mail, reported by UNN.  

Details

Graham Smith, chairman of the anti-monarchist organization Republic, filed a complaint with Scotland Yard, claiming that the prince had provided false information in documents for the Companies House register. The Metropolitan Police are currently reviewing the report to determine whether further action is required.

Graham Smith noted that Prince Andrew "should be held to the highest standards," adding that "members of the royal family seem to think they can do anything." Andrew used this pseudonym to register four companies with Companies House.

The pseudonym comes from one of his titles, the Earl of Inverness, granted to him by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson.

Smith said: 

Submitting false information to Companies House may seem like a small thing, but there are serious problems with fraud being committed in the UK. Although no fraud is charged in this case, Andrew is still held to the highest standards

Closing of the investment company

On Sunday, it was reported that the company that managed Andrew's private investments has ceased operations. Urramoor Limited, which the prince controlled, filed for liquidation last week.

This comes a year after the company was rescued by an anonymous donor with £210,000 in irrevocable shares in December 2023. Prior to that, Urramoor had made £208,000 in losses.

The investment fund was founded by Andrew in 2013 under the name HRH Andrew Inverness, a year and a half after he was stripped of his role as special envoy for trade due to his links to Geoffrey Epstein. However, the company made no profit in the nine years of reports submitted.

The decision to liquidate Urramoor was signed by the company's director Arthur Lancaster on 3 January.

Problems with Pitch@Palace

In the wake of these events, it also emerged that more than £230,000 had been withdrawn from the Pitch@Palace initiative, which was supported by Prince Andrew. In the financial year to 31 March 2024, the company's funds were halved from £454,979 to £220,990.

The reasons for the use of these funds remain unknown. The spy scandal has also raised concerns about the activities of Pitch@Palace (an initiative founded by Prince Andrew in 2014 to support start-ups and entrepreneurs - ed.) after its former head of China, Yang Tengbo, was accused of having links to the Chinese intelligence services.

Yang, described as a ‘close confidant’ of Andrew's, is suspected of working with the United Front of China's Department of Foreign Affairs (UFWD), a body that exerts cultural influence abroad. In 2021, he was stopped from entering the UK, and in 2023, his residence permit was cancelled by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who said it was in the ‘public interest’.

Young himself denies the allegations, calling them ‘baseless’ and claiming to be a ‘victim of the changing political climate’.

Recall

British Prince Andrew had to spend Christmas away from his family because of the Chinese spy scandal. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
chinaChina

