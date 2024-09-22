President signs law on restoration of medium-term planning of local budgets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill to restore medium-term planning for local budgets (No. 11131), UNN reports.

What this draft law provides for:

restore medium-term planning of local budgets (preparation of local budget forecasts for three years). The exception is the TOT or territories where active hostilities are taking place;

expand the areas of use of local government balances, adding: repayment of accounts payable, arrangement of temporary accommodation for IDPs, co-financing from local budgets and purchase of government bonds with a maturity of more than one year;



local councils will be able to provide financial guarantees for refinancing loans, etc.



The new law is a prerequisite for receiving funding from the World Bank.

