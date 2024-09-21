Zelensky signs law to increase budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs

The President signed Bill 11417 to increase the budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Bill 11417, which provides for a UAH 500 billion increase in this year's budget for defense. This will bring total spending to a record UAH 3.73 trillion - 2.3 times more than before the outbreak of full-scale war.

The new legislation provides for adjustments to the expenditure side of the budget and allocation of funds to rebuild infrastructure and support the security sector.

Increase in the budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs: the bill was submitted to Zelensky for signature