Increase in the budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs: the bill was submitted to Zelensky for signature

A bill to increase the budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs this year has been submitted to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his signature. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

"The amendments to this year's Budget No. 11417, which amount to UAH 500 billion for the army, have already been signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and submitted to the President for his signature," Zheleznyak said.

Recall

On September 18, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 11417, increasing the budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs, bringing total spending this year to a record UAH 3.73 trillion.