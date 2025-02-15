President: Ukraine needs real security guarantees and quick end to the war without “human dialogue” with Putin

Important aspects in peace negotiations are to achieve real security guarantees and end the war as soon as possible, without a “human dialogue” with Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

“I think we don't need to have any, you know, human dialog with Putin, we just need points and just an understanding of how to finish the work without emotions,” Zelenskyy explained. “As I said before, we need the cheapest, fastest, most successful way of ceasefire that will really work, that will give security guarantees, real security guarantees, and that will quickly lead all of us to diplomacy.

“If we really understand that we want to end this war as soon as possible, but just look at what it means, how many troops are needed, what security guarantees, training missions, money, etc.” he added.

He noted that to maintain an army of one million people, significant financial resources must be taken into account. According to him, Ukraine's budget for the army is about $40 billion, and the army itself has more than 800,000 people. Zelensky asked where these funds would come from and who would pay for them

Separately, Zelenskyy recalled the frozen Russian assets worth $250 billion located in Europe, which could become an important source of funding for Ukraine. The President noted that this issue requires quick responses from international partners, but so far no response has been received.