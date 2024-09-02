President of Finland: situation in Ukraine is critical, but better than before

President of Finland Alexander Stubb called the situation in Ukraine critical. At the same time, he emphasized that it is better than three months ago. This was reported by Yle on Sunday, according to UNN.

“The situation is critical, but for Ukraine, the situation looks better than it did three months ago,” Stubb said.

According to him, it is difficult to predict the end of the full-scale war, which has been going on for more than 2.5 years. At the same time, the President of Finland positively assessed the beginning of talks about peace.

Stubb noted that the conditions for peace put forward by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy include the return of territories, security guarantees, prosecution of war criminals and the reconstruction of the country.

According to him, Finland has defined its position, which makes the role of mediator in the negotiations more difficult. However, he says his country will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Stubb also believes that there should be no restrictions on the use of Western weapons to attack Russian territory if Ukraine is acting within the framework of self-defense and international law, but that strikes should avoid civilian targets.

He added that Russia is the number one threat to Finland's security, but there is no reason for concern at the moment.

