President of Finland: situation in Ukraine is critical, but better than before

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124895 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129372 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212312 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160706 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157215 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144840 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205913 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112602 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193692 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105195 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 96719 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 71814 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104670 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101470 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 58009 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212296 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205905 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193685 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220156 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207961 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 34222 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 48439 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153393 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152465 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156438 views
President of Finland: situation in Ukraine is critical, but better than before

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42014 views

Alexander Stubb assessed the situation in Ukraine as critical, but better than three months ago. He supported Zelenskyy's peace terms and declared his support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes.

President of Finland Alexander Stubb called the situation in Ukraine critical. At the same time, he emphasized that it is better than three months ago. This was reported by Yle on Sunday, according to UNN.

Details

“The situation is critical, but for Ukraine, the situation looks better than it did three months ago,” Stubb said.

According to him, it is difficult to predict the end of the full-scale war, which has been going on for more than 2.5 years. At the same time, the President of Finland positively assessed the beginning of talks about peace.

Stubb noted that the conditions for peace put forward by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy include the return of territories, security guarantees, prosecution of war criminals and the reconstruction of the country.

According to him, Finland has defined its position, which makes the role of mediator in the negotiations more difficult. However, he says his country will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Stubb also believes that there should be no restrictions on the use of Western weapons to attack Russian territory if Ukraine is acting within the framework of self-defense and international law, but that strikes should avoid civilian targets.

He added that Russia is the number one threat to Finland's security, but there is no reason for concern at the moment.

President of Finland supports Ukraine's right to operate in Kursk region14.08.24, 13:57 • 39388 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

