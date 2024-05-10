President appoints new head of SBU office in Khmelnytsky region: who is he

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksiy Prokopenko as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyy region. UNN reports this with reference to Presidential Decree No. 318/2024.

"To appoint Oleksiy Ivanovych Prokopenko as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Khmelnytsky region," the Presidential Decree reads.

The appointment document is dated May 9.

Prior to that, Prokopenko was the acting head of the Khmelnytsky SBU department.

On May 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy changed the leadership of regional SBU offices, appointing new heads in Dnipro, Zakarpattia, Volyn, and Mykolaiv regions.