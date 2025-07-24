Presented as an "anti-American coup": Russia launched a large-scale information operation against Ukraine, using "anti-corruption protests"

The enemy has launched a large-scale information operation against Ukraine using the factor of "anti-corruption protests in Ukraine." In addition to federal resources, the Kremlin is actively involving a pool of controlled media, bloggers, and influencers in Western countries in this operation, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Foreign capabilities of all Russian special services have already been involved in exerting information influence. Russian propaganda platforms present changes in anti-corruption legislation as an "anti-American coup" and an attempt to "minimize Western influence within Ukraine's political system." This is accompanied by the scaling of the narrative about a deep crisis in Ukrainian society. - the message says.

To give such theses authority, primarily in the European information space, Russian propaganda conveniently extracts from context and interprets comments by Western diplomats, politicians, and journalists. This is presented as evidence of Western countries' disappointment with the progress of Ukrainian reforms, the threat of possible sanctions, and Ukraine's loss of visa-free travel. To enhance the effect, video content from protest events is manipulatively distorted, the foreign intelligence service added.

According to the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko: "Today we must be united as never before, because the level of threats is only growing. We must remember that the main source of danger is Russia, which, having failed to conquer our state, seeks to sow discord and undermine Ukraine from within. The aggressor has used and will use the slightest pretext to destroy our unity and discredit Ukraine, primarily in the international arena. I communicate almost daily with the heads of partner special services on issues of joint counteraction to Russian aggression. Colleagues point to the importance of maintaining the phenomenal level of consolidation of Ukrainian society that we have shown during these years of war."

European intelligence services also note the intensification of manipulative and disinformation resources of the Kremlin in the information space of Western countries.

Kremlin propagandists and Russian media massively supported the protesters against the NABU law

Recall

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia is trying to use internal protests in Ukraine, related to the adoption of Law No. 12414, as a tool to undermine national resilience.