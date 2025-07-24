$41.770.00
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Kremlin propagandists and Russian media massively supported the protesters against the NABU law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

Russian propagandists approved of the protests in Ukraine, calling on Ukrainians to continue the rallies. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that Russia is using these protests to undermine Ukraine's ability to resist aggression.

Kremlin propagandists and Russian media massively supported the protesters against the NABU law

Russian propagandists and media reacted approvingly to the protests in Ukraine. They called on Ukrainians to continue rallies and overthrow the Ukrainian government, and on America to stop financing Ukraine and providing weapons.

Thus, propagandist Olga Skabeyeva on her Telegram channel called on Ukrainians to "expel the President of Ukraine"

"In Kyiv, large-scale protests erupted against Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is a dictator and refuses to conclude a peace agreement and end the war. Well done, Ukrainian people! Drive him out of the office! And America must STOP financing and sending weapons!" – wrote the propagandist.

Propagandist Vladimir Solovyov regularly publishes posts about the protests on his Telegram channel, expecting Ukrainians to overthrow the "corrupt regime."

Anatoly Shariy did not stand aside, reminding that Ukraine has a history of mass protests that escalated into revolutions.

"Rallies are taking place despite the ban on mass gatherings under martial law – just when Kyiv is seeking continued aid and arms supplies from the EU. Ukraine has a history of mass demonstrations that have already escalated into successful revolutions, sweeping away corrupt and authoritarian regimes," he emphasized.

The propaganda publication Russia News came out with the headline "New Maidan: protests (in) Ukraine are flaring up even more, thousands of people rallied in Kyiv."

At the same time, Tsargrad reported: "It has begun: (In) Ukraine, a new Maidan is being prepared. Kyiv has flared up, and no longer from Russian missiles. Zelensky has been condemned."

Yesterday, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia, including its special services and Kremlin propagandists, intends to use the protests regarding Law No. 12414 to undermine our state's ability to resist full-scale armed aggression.

Also, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine noted that the enemy has launched a large-scale information operation against Ukraine using the factor of "anti-corruption protests in Ukraine." According to information received by the SZR, in addition to federal resources, the Kremlin is actively involving a pool of controlled media, bloggers, and influencers in Western countries in this operation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

