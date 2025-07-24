Russian propagandists and media reacted approvingly to the protests in Ukraine. They called on Ukrainians to continue rallies and overthrow the Ukrainian government, and on America to stop financing Ukraine and providing weapons.

Thus, propagandist Olga Skabeyeva on her Telegram channel called on Ukrainians to "expel the President of Ukraine"

"In Kyiv, large-scale protests erupted against Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is a dictator and refuses to conclude a peace agreement and end the war. Well done, Ukrainian people! Drive him out of the office! And America must STOP financing and sending weapons!" – wrote the propagandist.

Propagandist Vladimir Solovyov regularly publishes posts about the protests on his Telegram channel, expecting Ukrainians to overthrow the "corrupt regime."

Anatoly Shariy did not stand aside, reminding that Ukraine has a history of mass protests that escalated into revolutions.

"Rallies are taking place despite the ban on mass gatherings under martial law – just when Kyiv is seeking continued aid and arms supplies from the EU. Ukraine has a history of mass demonstrations that have already escalated into successful revolutions, sweeping away corrupt and authoritarian regimes," he emphasized.

The propaganda publication Russia News came out with the headline "New Maidan: protests (in) Ukraine are flaring up even more, thousands of people rallied in Kyiv."

At the same time, Tsargrad reported: "It has begun: (In) Ukraine, a new Maidan is being prepared. Kyiv has flared up, and no longer from Russian missiles. Zelensky has been condemned."

Yesterday, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia, including its special services and Kremlin propagandists, intends to use the protests regarding Law No. 12414 to undermine our state's ability to resist full-scale armed aggression.

Also, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine noted that the enemy has launched a large-scale information operation against Ukraine using the factor of "anti-corruption protests in Ukraine." According to information received by the SZR, in addition to federal resources, the Kremlin is actively involving a pool of controlled media, bloggers, and influencers in Western countries in this operation.