Preparing for a new offensive: Russian army is moving manpower through Mariupol - Andriushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
20 trucks with Russian troops have passed through occupied Mariupol on their way to the Vremivsk direction. The absence of tactical markings indicates that a new offensive is being prepared, said an adviser to the city's mayor.
A large deployment of enemy manpower took place yesterday through the temporarily occupied Mariupol. 20 enemy trucks were spotted heading to the Vremivsk direction. The absence of tactical markings on the trucks proves that a new offensive operation is being prepared, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram on Monday, UNN reported.
Details
Andriushchenko said that the day before, the occupiers had conducted sudden counter-partisan activities in the city. According to him, they were aimed at removing the Resistance from the streets along the route of manpower transfer.
More than 20 trucks were recorded moving in organized two-column convoys on the route Russia - Novoazovsk-Mariupol-Nikolske-Rozivsko-Pologivska agglomeration or Vremivsk direction.
You can now see with your own eyes the absence of tactical markings on the trucks, which proves that a new offensive is being prepared, the location of which the Russians have not yet determined. It will depend on the readiness of our Defense Forces
British intelligence reported in its October 11 report that there are some signs of intensification of Russian offensive operations in Zaporizhzhia region, particularly in the eastern part of the direction.